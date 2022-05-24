What's new

What caused overpopulation in Pakistan?

Fertile land didn't help.

But the conservative resistance to family planning and contraception has been a big hurdle. Obviously, instead of getting creative and/or implementing their writ properly, successive governments ceded more and more space --- as a result, the public awareness campaigns and other stuff totally finished. I still remember the "chaabee" family planning promotions that used to be pretty common in my youth. Hardly ever saw them again in the past 2+ decades.
 
I know its gonna sound weird but its an another form of religious extremism
whenever there is talk of population control the mullah idiots always rail about Yahoodi sazish i remember back in the early 2000's when they were railing against the polio vaccine how it was the conspiracy to reduce the Muslim population

Pakistan population since nearly doubled
 
Screenshot_2020-12-02 Soher Husseinshah's answer to Do you regret moving to Germany - Quora(1).jpg
 
nope said:
I know its gonna sound weird but its an another form of religious extremism
whenever there is talk of population control the mullah idiots always rail about Yahoodi sazish i remember back in the early 2000's when they were railing against the polio vaccine how it was the conspiracy to reduce the Muslim population

Pakistan population since nearly doubled
Click to expand...

So the Saudis were secretly secular the whole time? Or was it their desert environment cannot support such a large population?
 
ThunderCat said:
So the Saudis were secretly secular the whole time? Or was it their desert environment cannot support such a large population?
Click to expand...
Saudi and the Gulf Arab population growth has been staggering considering all thing things its set to increase by one third I think, when got there independents they were just a smattering of Bedouin tribes its nothing like Pakistan in particular and south Asia in general

poverty and the fact most of Pakistan population is rural doesn't help
AZMwi said:
then why didn't ur parents used birth control device????? one less retarrrdddd on this forum wouldn't hurt.
Click to expand...
calm down cupcake don't bring parents into it I don't wanna bring yours in they have been through enough looking at you
 
I think it is because less women who works. Working women usually doesnt like to have many children. If men and women work within a family, more difficult to raise children.

Women who dont work see more accomplishment with raising successful kids, where working women see both their carrier and their kids as accomplishment ( half/half)
 
Come on this is easy

Hamari farigh/waili qaum ko ata kya ha siwai “shadi” ke….seriously its always about shadi.
Look at our dramas……isn’t it always about marriages, lol
Marriages result in children
 
Catalystic said:
Come on this is easy

Hamari farigh/waili qaum ko ata kya ha siwai “shadi” ke….seriously its always about shadi.
Look at our dramas……isn’t it always about marriages, lol
Marriages result in children
Click to expand...

Shadi isn't the problem. Shadi Kay Sath Kia krna hy, ye ni Bataya jata ispe educate ni Kia jata ye problem Hy. Bivi bachy paida krne ki machine ni Hy ye samjaana prna Hy hamy society ko. Education is the issue here. Being a Muslim, we should always promote nikah, and being a good citizen, we should plan our families and its growth.
 
ThunderCat said:
Nobody talks or writes of agriculture. We got way too much fertile land:
Click to expand...

Its the same reason why theres overpopulation in rest of the subcontinent:

- Reduced infant mortality (advances in medicine)
- Increased food production/ availibility of food (food can be imported from global chain)

Contrary to developed nations, the subcontinent is still not a fully industrialized society. And there lies the reason. People get the benefit from advances of the developed countries (more food and modern medicine) but havent yet reached high income level or a consumer based life (enjoyment, recreational).
 
nope said:
Saudi and the Gulf Arab population growth has been staggering considering all thing things its set to increase by one third I think, when got there independents they were just a smattering of Bedouin tribes its nothing like Pakistan in particular and south Asia in general
Click to expand...

Yes thanks to their food imports. You seriously think you can bring a population to anything close to a hundred million in a desert environment like the Arabian peninsula? It's biologically impossible:
21926954.jpg


Wergeland said:
Its the same reason why theres overpopulation in rest of the subcontinent:

- Reduced infant mortality (advances in medicine)
- Increased food production/ availibility of food (food can be imported from global chain)

Contrary to developed nations, the subcontinent is still not a fully industrialized society. And there lies the reason. People get the benefit from advances of the developed countries (more food and modern medicine) but havent yet reached high income level or a consumer based life (enjoyment, recreational).
Click to expand...

You're Norwegian right? Ever wondered why your country has barely five million people despite being larger than Pakistan? The pics explain it all:

frozen-fjord-lofoten-northern-norway-winter-dusk-76981134.jpg


frozen-fjord-in-norway-carl-purcell.jpg
 
Last edited:
Lack of a social safety net.
People see children as their safety net in old age, so the more the better, just in case.

If the country had a proper social security mechanism to care for old people, then people would produce fewer children.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Bevvy Rosh
SE Asia forest cover country-wise
2
Replies
24
Views
789
Windjammer
Windjammer
ghazi52
Green Pakistan again?
Replies
0
Views
252
ghazi52
ghazi52
Signalian
LIMS and the Role of Pakistan Army
Replies
14
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
ghazi52
BREAKING PAKISTAN’S AGRICULTURE MYTHS
Replies
4
Views
381
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Army set to start agriculture farming on 41,000 acres of land in S Waziristan
Replies
11
Views
553
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom