What caused overpopulation in Pakistan?

Nobody talks or writes of agriculture. We got way too much fertile land:
I know its gonna sound weird but its an another form of religious extremism
whenever there is talk of population control the mullah idiots always rail about Yahoodi sazish i remember back in the early 2000's when they were railing against the polio vaccine how it was the conspiracy to reduce the Muslim population
Pakistan population since nearly doubled
Saudi and the Gulf Arab population growth has been staggering considering all thing things its set to increase by one third I think, when got there independents they were just a smattering of Bedouin tribes its nothing like Pakistan in particular and south Asia in generalSo the Saudis were secretly secular the whole time? Or was it their desert environment cannot support such a large population?
calm down cupcake don't bring parents into it I don't wanna bring yours in they have been through enough looking at youthen why didn't ur parents used birth control device????? one less retarrrdddd on this forum wouldn't hurt.
Come on this is easy
Hamari farigh/waili qaum ko ata kya ha siwai “shadi” ke….seriously its always about shadi.
Look at our dramas……isn’t it always about marriages, lol
Marriages result in children
Saudi and the Gulf Arab population growth has been staggering considering all thing things its set to increase by one third I think, when got there independents they were just a smattering of Bedouin tribes its nothing like Pakistan in particular and south Asia in general
Its the same reason why theres overpopulation in rest of the subcontinent:
- Reduced infant mortality (advances in medicine)
- Increased food production/ availibility of food (food can be imported from global chain)
Contrary to developed nations, the subcontinent is still not a fully industrialized society. And there lies the reason. People get the benefit from advances of the developed countries (more food and modern medicine) but havent yet reached high income level or a consumer based life (enjoyment, recreational).