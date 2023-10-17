What can be done about Russia?

Haldorss
Feb 4, 2023
386
0
They're dishonest and ban people for not being 'useful' on RT.
RT has become anti-arab which is concerning.
Overall this doesn't look good for Russians being a major power since they have no respect for anyne but themselves. Some of us could become disgruntled.
Russia already has their shills and there's no point anyone helping them.
