What are the rural central states of the USA like?

I watched a video that showed that as many people live along either coast of the USA as they do in the states in the middle.
Do any of you guys come from or have lived in the sparsely populated bits? Does anyone come from a town where college football was the peak of organised sport?
Do you get tourists there? Do people appreciate new faces in town?
If money was no object I'd travel the US, every state, and vlog my experience.
