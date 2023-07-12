What's new

What are the rural central states of the USA like?

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
12,606
Reaction score
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I watched a video that showed that as many people live along either coast of the USA as they do in the states in the middle.

1689197542308.png


Do any of you guys come from or have lived in the sparsely populated bits? Does anyone come from a town where college football was the peak of organised sport?

Do you get tourists there? Do people appreciate new faces in town?

If money was no object I'd travel the US, every state, and vlog my experience.
 

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Deadly Mississippi tornado brings devastation to US state
Replies
4
Views
403
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Ikbal
USA is headed towards collapse, irreversible decline and Good Riddance - The Atlantic
2
Replies
17
Views
201
K_Bin_W
K
ghazi52
In a first, girls' ice hockey tournament held in Chitral
Replies
8
Views
509
Hexlor
H
Hamartia Antidote
We Sailed to Antarctica Aboard the World’s Most Luxurious Expedition Ship. Here’s What It Was Like.
Replies
1
Views
354
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
J
Saudi Arabia says it welcomes LGBTQ visitors
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
sammuel
sammuel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom