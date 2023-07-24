The ex foreign secretary of Bangladesh has clearly said that India would support Awami League in the next election. The greatest threat to our democracy is the Indian influence over Awami League. We must find a way to block India from interfering into our domestic politics.
Western powers want Bangladesh in their sphere of influence
The US has always let Bangladesh knows its stand concerning the elections. This is a part of their strategy. They came to Bangladesh and directly informed Bangladesh of their expectations, said former foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque in an interview with Prothom Alo
