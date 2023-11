Western car makers must innovate to compete with China: JATO Dynamics​

Story Behind Michelin's Award-Winning 45% Sustainable Tires​

The global sustainable tire materials market is projected to reach $533.9 million by 2032 from $34.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.88% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The utilization of non-renewable resources in tire manufacturing results in detrimental carbon emissions and heightened environmental consequences. However, prominent tire manufacturers such as The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and Michelin have taken strides to produce sustainable tires that offer reduced carbon footprint, extended durability, and enhanced fuel efficiency.According to the BIS Research report, the global sustainable tire materials market is projected to reach $533.9 million by 2032 from $34.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.88% during the forecast period 2023-2032.Renowned for its cutting-edge tire technology and unwavering commitment to reduced carbon footprint, Michelin has been a groundbreaking contributor to the automotive industry.The company has managed to stand out among its peers in sustainable tire materials and claim the coveted Automotive Innovation Award for the year 2023 on July 13, 2023.This article will explore the groundbreaking initiatives that played a pivotal role in securing Michelin's well-deserved place at the forefront of eco-friendly automotive innovation.In Frankfurt, on July 13, Michelin was honored with the Automotive INNOVATIONS Award 2023 in the 'Chassis, Car Body & Exterior' segment for its road-approved car tires that incorporate 45% sustainable tire materials.The prestigious award was presented by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), renowned for conducting in-depth studies with manufacturers and suppliers to recognize significant innovations in the automotive sector.The judging panel consisted of experienced professionals from the industry, the scientific community, consulting sector, and specialized media. The accolade recognizes Michelin's dedication to manufacturing tires composed entirely of sustainable tire materials by the year 2050, setting an interim goal of 40% sustainability by 2030.Michelin's sustainable tire materials strategy stands out due to its exceptional standards, extensive scope, collaborative partnerships, and comprehensive approach across the entire product lifecycle.Here are some focused strategies that made Michelin create an appreciative position in the eco-friendly automotive industry:Amidst the absence of a standardized definition for sustainable materials in the world, Michelin has assumed the responsibility of establishing a distinct and rigorous interpretation. According to their vision, sustainable tire materials encompass those that can be recycled or renewed throughout a human lifetime.This forward-thinking approach is propelling the company's endeavors to unite the entire industry under a shared and strict definition of what genuinely qualifies as sustainable and eco-friendly.Michelin aims to apply its sustainable materials strategy to all products, requiring significant transformations in methods and processes. This ambitious move showcases the Group's commitment to redesigning products for a more eco-friendly planet.On a broader scale, the research, development, and industrial challenges involved will lead to the establishment of new sectors and value chains.To keep up with the rapid and innovative advancements in sustainable materials, Michelin has initiated targeted partnerships to accelerate the development of groundbreaking technologies, particularly in transformation and recycling.Collaborations with Pyrowave (r-styrène), Carbios (r-PET), Enviro (rCB), IFPEN/Axens (bio-butadiene), ADEME (Empreinte project), and European partners (BlackCycle and Whitecycle circular economy projects with EU support) aim to transform end-of-life tires into premium raw materials for use in new sustainable tires.Michelin has adopted a comprehensive 360° approach to account for all parameters and environmental impacts of tires. This strategy involves analyzing the tire's entire life cycle, from selecting raw materials to recycling solutions, all under the framework of eco-friendly design.Beyond merely integrating sustainable materials, this proactive stance targets all aspects of the tire's life cycle, including design, manufacturing, transportation, usage, and end-of-life stages.Tire Technology Expo has been at the forefront of recognizing each positive effort made by the key players in the automotive industry. Maintaining this continuity, 2023 has offered esteemed acknowledgment to the players of tire technology.Here’s the list:Michelin's pursuit of sustainable mobility has led to significant innovations, particularly in the development of airless tire technologies, i.e., Tweel and Uptis. By forging partnerships and leveraging expertise, Michelin is dedicated to furthering sustainable tire materials, aiming to achieve the ambitious goal of using 100% sustainable materials by 2050.Continental received the prestigious Tire of the Year award for its PremiumContact 7, a tire technology that prioritizes sustainability and safety. With size-specific technology and an innovative tread compound called RedChili, this tire aims to set new benchmarks in safety and comfort, making it suitable for both electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engines (ICEs).At the beginning of 2023, Goodyear garnered attention with the introduction of a demonstration tire utilizing 90 percent sustainable materials. This milestone served as a clear indicator of the company's commitment to launching 100% sustainable tire materials by the year 2030.HF Mixing Group received widespread industry acclaim as it was honored with the title of Tire Industry Supplier of the Year. The recognition was attributed to the company's dedication to digital solutions and its emphasis on fostering strong relationships across the automotive industry.Agate Utane, a Ph.D. student at Loughborough University, received the esteemed Young Scientist Prize in 2023 for her exceptional research on "Efficient Tire-Road Friction Testing for Vehicle Handling Applications."Jan Prins was honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions and extensive expertise in the field of tire technology. With a distinguished career at Jaguar Land Rover since 1990, Prins received numerous nominations from peers and has been actively involved with the Tire Technology International Awards, including heading the judges' panel for the Young Scientist Prize.The global push for ambitious environmental goals is anticipated to drive the widespread use of sustainable tire materials in tire production. Moreover, the growing focus on research and development in this area may lead to the introduction of novel and eco-friendly tire options.Currently, the sustainable tire materials market is in its early stages, but it is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period 2023-2032.