Western car makers must innovate to compete with China: JATO Dynamics

Western car makers must innovate to compete with China: JATO Dynamics​

26/10/2023


BYD cabin interior

Chinese manufacturers continue to make huge strides in their ability to produce competitively priced electric vehicles (EV), sparking a shift in market dynamics, according to JATO Dynamics’ latest report EV price gap: A divide in the global automotive industry.

According to JATO data, while the average retail price of electric cars available in China was 37% and 26% higher than those available in Europe and the US in 2015, this trend has since reversed with Chinese OEMs continuing to accelerate ahead of their Western counterparts in EV production.

In the first half of 2022, the average retail price of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) in China fell to €31,829, while rising to €55,821 in Europe and €63,864 in the US over the same period. A year later and the price gap has further widened, with the average retail price of an electric car available in China now less than half the price seen in both Europe and the USA.

In the first half of 2023, an electric car cost €31,165 in China, €66,864 in Europe, and €68,023 in the US.

Despite efforts by Western OEMs to produce more affordable EVs, these models continue to cost more than their gasoline and diesel equivalents. Today, onsumers would need to spend €18,285 and €24,400 more to buy an EV in Europe and the US, respectively – this is 92% and 146% more than they would need to pay for the cheapest combustion car available.

In comparison, in China the cheapest electric vehicle costs 8% less than the cheapest ICE equivalent.

The affordability of its EV offering has also driven China’s growth in emerging markets, where its OEMs have become the preferred choice among consumers. In the first half of 2023, Chinese vehicles accounted for the majority of BEV sales in Israel (61%), Russia (91%), and Thailand (79%), and had a market share of more than a quarter in Brazil (27%), Malaysia (28%), Mexico (30%), the Philippines (33%), Chile (27%), and Indonesia (29%).

China’s EVs are not only competing on price, but also in terms of quality and power. Today, China can produce and sell an electric car with 200-300 horsepower (hp) for an average of €30,500/$33,150. For example, BYD offers its Seal – a midsize sedan – with 204 hp on its Elite trim in China for just €24,106/$26,197. In Europe, the closest rival in price is a Renault Twingo Equilibre - a city-car produced in Slovenia – priced at €24,320/$26,430 with just 81 hp.

By focusing on a range of models across numerous segments, China has not only managed to reduce the average price of its EV offering but has also kept price tags low where others continue to rise. In China, consumers can choose from 235 different EVs, however in Europe and the US, the range is far smaller with 135 and 51 models available respectively in each market.

With annual domestic sales reaching over 25 million units, there is more than enough room for China’s local car brands to produce additional models, unlike in developed economies where markets are generally more mature and therefore saturated.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented: “As China becomes an increasingly influential player on the global automotive stage, its brands are becoming more visible in countries where, just a few years ago, consumers would not have considered them a viable alternative.

“This is a trend that has been driven by the relative affordability of its models in comparison to those produced by its Western peers, and while the US and the EU have responded to the challenge posed by China through major policy decisions, policy alone will not be enough to address the issue of affordability. Rather, Western OEMs must shift their focus towards the research and development of new technologies and production processes designed specifically for a fully electrified future.”

www.am-online.com

Chinese car makers can always out innovate their western counterparts hands down.
 
lol

SPE Fetes Automotive Innovation Award Winners​

Article-SPE Fetes Automotive Innovation Award Winners​

Image courtesy of Ford Motor Co.
Ford F-150 Lightning frunk

The Ford F-150 Lightning's front trunk — the largest in the industry — won the Body Interior Category and also captured the Grand Award.
Stephen Moore | Nov 14, 2023


The Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) unveiled the winners of its 52nd annual Automotive Innovation Awards at a gala held on Nov. 8 at Burton Manor in Livonia, MI. The Body Interior Category winner was also this year’s Grand Award winner. This year’s winners by category are featured here. (The Lifetime Achievement, Vehicle Engineering Team, and Hall of Fame award winners will be covered in separate articles.)

Grand Award and Body Interior Category Winner: Mega Bin/Frunk​

  • OEM make and model: 2024 Ford Motor Co. Ford F-150 Lightning
  • Tier supplier and processor: Cascade Engineering
  • Material Supplier: Celanese
  • Toolmaker: Commercial Tool Group
  • Material: Celstran PP-GF40 AD3004 polypropylene long-fiber thermoplastic (PP-LFT) with 40% glass reinforcement
  • Process: Injection molding
By converting from compression molded painted sheet molding compound (SMC) to injection molded PP-LFT to produce this large Class A composite front trunk, or frunk, (pictured above) — currently the industry’s largest — mass is reduced 48%, productivity increased owing to a 37% cycle-time reduction, the cost and environmental burden of paint is eliminated, seal interfaces are improved, secondary routering of holes is no longer needed, and the frunk is fully recyclable at end of life. A 4,000-tonne injection press and tool equipped with a 16-drop hot-runner system are used to mold parts.

Aftermarket and Limited Edition/Specialty Vehicles Category: Hybrid Battery Interconnect Board​

  • OEM make and model: 2024 General Motors Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
  • Tier supplier and processor: Sun Microstamping Technologies
  • Material supplier: BASF
  • Toolmaker: Sun Microstamping Technologies
  • Material: Ultramid B3UG4 polyamide (PA) 6
  • Process: Vertical clamp parting line injection rotary molded – insert overmolding
Image courtesy of GM
Hybrid battery interconnect board
Ultramid B3UG4 polyamide 6 from BASF was selected for this application because of the material's functional integration capabilities in tight spaces.

This patented hybrid battery interconnect board features small and delicate metal current collectors, bus bars, and sensing lines in a very compact design to fit in limited packaging space. The 20%-glass-fiber-reinforced PA 6 grade was selected for its ability to offer high levels of functional integration in limited space and its compatibility with snapfits, heat staking, ultrasonic welding, and adhesive bonding. The material is also heat stabilized and flame retardant. Laminated core-block inserts are used in rotary injection tooling for venting and to control stampings during overmolding.

Electric & Autonomous Vehicle Systems Category: Battery Disconnect Unit​

  • OEM make and model: 2023 General Motors GMC Hummer EV
  • Tier supplier: Lear
  • Processor: US Farthane
  • Material supplier: BASF
  • Toolmaker: USF Delta Tooling
  • Material: Ultramid H2 G25 polyamide (PA) 66 V0KB1 and Ultradur B4550G5 polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)
  • Process: Injection molding
Image courtesy of GM
Battery Disconnect Unit
The battery disconnect unit supports fast EV charging and rapid power disconnection in the event of an emergency.


Two battery disconnect units (BDUs) have been integrated into a single system supporting two 400-V systems, which enable fast and safe recharging of electric vehicles (EVs) and disconnection of power in an over-current situation to protect passengers. The meter-long parts feature a complex design that offers improved thermal management and reduced component mass. Two UL 94 V0 halogen-free materials — one with a very high comparative tracking index (CTI) — replaced die-cast aluminum while maintaining superior physical properties and ease of processing. Complex simulation and process optimization were also key to success.

It is all about what the market wants...some markets are happier with what other markets wouldn't like.

Remember this was the top selling EV in China last year
wuling-hong-guang-mini-ev-source-wheelsboy.jpg



How are you going to calculate average EV price sold without taking market preferences into account?
 

What Made Michelin Win the Automotive Innovation Award 2023?​

16 Aug 2023

vxyrXoc.jpg

The utilization of non-renewable resources in tire manufacturing results in detrimental carbon emissions and heightened environmental consequences. However, prominent tire manufacturers such as The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and Michelin have taken strides to produce sustainable tires that offer reduced carbon footprint, extended durability, and enhanced fuel efficiency.
According to the BIS Research report, the global sustainable tire materials market is projected to reach $533.9 million by 2032 from $34.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.88% during the forecast period 2023-2032.
QvMSHLJ.gif

Find more details on this report in this FREE sample.
Renowned for its cutting-edge tire technology and unwavering commitment to reduced carbon footprint, Michelin has been a groundbreaking contributor to the automotive industry.
The company has managed to stand out among its peers in sustainable tire materials and claim the coveted Automotive Innovation Award for the year 2023 on July 13, 2023.
This article will explore the groundbreaking initiatives that played a pivotal role in securing Michelin's well-deserved place at the forefront of eco-friendly automotive innovation.

Story Behind Michelin's Award-Winning 45% Sustainable Tires

In Frankfurt, on July 13, Michelin was honored with the Automotive INNOVATIONS Award 2023 in the 'Chassis, Car Body & Exterior' segment for its road-approved car tires that incorporate 45% sustainable tire materials.

The prestigious award was presented by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), renowned for conducting in-depth studies with manufacturers and suppliers to recognize significant innovations in the automotive sector.
The judging panel consisted of experienced professionals from the industry, the scientific community, consulting sector, and specialized media. The accolade recognizes Michelin's dedication to manufacturing tires composed entirely of sustainable tire materials by the year 2050, setting an interim goal of 40% sustainability by 2030.
d2jtljG.jpg


Case Study of Michelin’s Sustainable Tire Manufacturing


Michelin's sustainable tire materials strategy stands out due to its exceptional standards, extensive scope, collaborative partnerships, and comprehensive approach across the entire product lifecycle.
Here are some focused strategies that made Michelin create an appreciative position in the eco-friendly automotive industry:

Sustainable Tire Materials Make a Huge Difference

Amidst the absence of a standardized definition for sustainable materials in the world, Michelin has assumed the responsibility of establishing a distinct and rigorous interpretation. According to their vision, sustainable tire materials encompass those that can be recycled or renewed throughout a human lifetime.
This forward-thinking approach is propelling the company's endeavors to unite the entire industry under a shared and strict definition of what genuinely qualifies as sustainable and eco-friendly.

Aim to Safeguard the Renewable Planet

Michelin aims to apply its sustainable materials strategy to all products, requiring significant transformations in methods and processes. This ambitious move showcases the Group's commitment to redesigning products for a more eco-friendly planet.
On a broader scale, the research, development, and industrial challenges involved will lead to the establishment of new sectors and value chains.

Unprecedented Partnerships to Accelerate Research

To keep up with the rapid and innovative advancements in sustainable materials, Michelin has initiated targeted partnerships to accelerate the development of groundbreaking technologies, particularly in transformation and recycling.
Collaborations with Pyrowave (r-styrène), Carbios (r-PET), Enviro (rCB), IFPEN/Axens (bio-butadiene), ADEME (Empreinte project), and European partners (BlackCycle and Whitecycle circular economy projects with EU support) aim to transform end-of-life tires into premium raw materials for use in new sustainable tires.

Increasing the Life Span of the Products

Michelin has adopted a comprehensive 360° approach to account for all parameters and environmental impacts of tires. This strategy involves analyzing the tire's entire life cycle, from selecting raw materials to recycling solutions, all under the framework of eco-friendly design.
Beyond merely integrating sustainable materials, this proactive stance targets all aspects of the tire's life cycle, including design, manufacturing, transportation, usage, and end-of-life stages.
PCP2SV5.jpg

Tire Technology Takes Center Stage in 2023
Tire Technology Expo has been at the forefront of recognizing each positive effort made by the key players in the automotive industry. Maintaining this continuity, 2023 has offered esteemed acknowledgment to the players of tire technology.
Here’s the list:
Manufacturer of the Year - Michelin
Michelin's pursuit of sustainable mobility has led to significant innovations, particularly in the development of airless tire technologies, i.e., Tweel and Uptis. By forging partnerships and leveraging expertise, Michelin is dedicated to furthering sustainable tire materials, aiming to achieve the ambitious goal of using 100% sustainable materials by 2050.
Tire of the Year - Continental
Continental received the prestigious Tire of the Year award for its PremiumContact 7, a tire technology that prioritizes sustainability and safety. With size-specific technology and an innovative tread compound called RedChili, this tire aims to set new benchmarks in safety and comfort, making it suitable for both electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Tire Concept of the Year - Goodyear

At the beginning of 2023, Goodyear garnered attention with the introduction of a demonstration tire utilizing 90 percent sustainable materials. This milestone served as a clear indicator of the company's commitment to launching 100% sustainable tire materials by the year 2030.

Tire Industry Supplier of the Year- HF Mixing Group

HF Mixing Group received widespread industry acclaim as it was honored with the title of Tire Industry Supplier of the Year. The recognition was attributed to the company's dedication to digital solutions and its emphasis on fostering strong relationships across the automotive industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Jan Prins

Agate Utane, a Ph.D. student at Loughborough University, received the esteemed Young Scientist Prize in 2023 for her exceptional research on "Efficient Tire-Road Friction Testing for Vehicle Handling Applications."
Jan Prins was honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions and extensive expertise in the field of tire technology. With a distinguished career at Jaguar Land Rover since 1990, Prins received numerous nominations from peers and has been actively involved with the Tire Technology International Awards, including heading the judges' panel for the Young Scientist Prize.

Conclusion

The global push for ambitious environmental goals is anticipated to drive the widespread use of sustainable tire materials in tire production. Moreover, the growing focus on research and development in this area may lead to the introduction of novel and eco-friendly tire options.
Currently, the sustainable tire materials market is in its early stages, but it is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period 2023-2032.
Interested to know more about the developing technologies in your industry vertical? Get the latest market studies and insights from BIS Research. Connect with us at hello@bisresearch.com to learn and understand more.

This is the best selling EV last year in China

byd-song-plus.jpg

微信图片_20231125013659.png
 
Feel sorry for Americans..


Why Can’t Americans Buy Cheap Chinese EVs?​

US drivers are annoyed by a lack of affordable electric cars, while Chinese automakers are manufacturing cheap EVs by the millions.

The China dynamic is more recent. In 2018, just as China was starting to crank out a wave of compact EVs, US president Donald Trump implemented tariffs on about $370 billion of imports from the country each year, including a 27.5% tariff on cars made in China. That policy persists under the Biden administration. In Europe, by contrast, the tariff on Chinese cars is 9% — low enough for those machines to at least trickle into the market.

If US didn't put bans or restrictions on the Chinese companies like Huawei and BYD, US 5G and EV market will be totally taken over by the Chinese companies.

If US can opened up to China, China can help US build high speed railways, highways, subways.. so US infras wouldn't have to look like a 3rd world shithole like it is now.
 

