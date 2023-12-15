What's new

Western Banks in Russia Shrink to Cold-War Levels as China Rises

Western Banks in Russia Shrink to Cold-War Levels as China Rises​

  • Bank exposure halved since 2021, near 1980s level: Raiffeisen
  • Chinese banks now match volumes of West in interbank balances

Photographer: Natalia Kolesnikova/Getty Images

By Marton Eder
2023年12月15日 at GMT+8 22:50

Western banks’ exposure to Russia is falling toward levels last seen before the collapse of the Soviet Union, as sanctions crimp business and they lose ground to Chinese lenders benefiting from a surge in the share of yuan-denominated trade.

Banks from Europe and the US will have exposure of less than $60 billion to Russia this year, compared with about $40 billion at the end of the 1980s and $10 billion at the beginning of that decade, according to analysts at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, itself the owner of the largest foreign-owned bank in Russia. That’s down from $119 billion in 2021, before the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

