West Rebuked In UN Rights Council Vote To Debate China's Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims

West Rebuked In UN Rights Council Vote To Debate China's Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims​

October 06, 2022
By RFE/RL

In a rare defeat for Western nations at the UN Human Rights Council, developing nations voted down a motion to hold a debate over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region after a UN report found possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslims.

The motion, pushed for by the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan, was defeated 19-17 with 11 abstentions as countries from Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East banded together.

Many developing countries in the 47-member council are thought to have avoided publicly defying Beijing for fear of jeopardizing Chinese investment.

It was only the second time in the council's 16-year history that a motion has been rejected, prompting some analysts to characterize the failure as a setback to both accountability efforts and the West's moral authority.

Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, noted extreme disappointment with the fact that Muslim countries such as Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar all voted down the motion.

"This is a disaster. This is really disappointing," Isa said.

www.rferl.org

Pakistan representing over 70 countries condemns the west trying to use human rights to interfere with China's domestic affairs in UN Assembly on OCtober. 17

微信图片_20231020121202.png
 
Lol, seems western liars had passed their shelf life. too much lying for too long had painted themselves into a corner.
 

