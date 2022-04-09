Welcome back Don sharif carleone

ziaulislam
Lives a slightly more than average life in UK but is regarded as a king by his loyalty followers in Pakistan.
Apparently he is fit to travel to Pakistan now. Will he?
Need an armed uprising for sureThere are plenty of disgraceful, traitors and spongers kings still about.
then y is no fucking army guy shooting these fuckers fuckem all.
Pathetic 'biradari' system has crippled Pakistan.They are all related. Judiciary and army have married into the Sharif family.
Pakistanis worship the Sharifs and Zardaris
Even this clown is getting ready, look at her tags.
Need an armed uprising for sure
Ive had some interaction with Libyans and they told me life under Ghaddafi was good with stability. They had food, water, education, housing and electricity.I never ever wanted any blood shed any time in Pakistan but then sometimes mad dogs need to be put down. US have let their dogs loosed to damage our soil we must take out those dogs, looks like it Libya marked 2 script with enhancements.