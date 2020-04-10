We won't allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria.

21st Century Vampire
wowww that was close
Hate em or love em, there is no denying that Israelis do warfare like pros.
That's also plausible in terms of the present scenario but I meant more in general terms, over many decades as a cumulative assessment.Not really, it's more like they don't rest and are hyper aware. Iran and Hezbollah have no interest in fighting Israel and do not see a conflict with Israel in their immediate or long term forecast. Iran and Hezbollah are invested in Arab world , consolidating influence over Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
That's also plausible in terms of the present scenario but I meant more in general terms, over many decades as a cumulative assessment.
Our message: We wanted you to see it. Consider this a warning ...
Hell doesn't exist moron and if there was a hell then Jesus worshipers will be the first guest in it.
Syrian generals and hezbollah guys meet Suleimani for sausage party in hell
"This video was brought to you by an IDF F16 Sufa"
Lol i don’t think so because you are a pagan who worships manI think it's jihadis first, murderers, rapists,ME worshippers and than others to que in if hell exists
Believing in Jesus gets you a ticket to Heaven
I worship money, family and the Lord....hence...ticket to HeavenLol i don’t think so because you are a pagan who worships man
Heaven is imaginary place.I worship money, family and the Lord....hence...ticket to Heaven