We won't allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria.

masterchief_mirza said:
Hate em or love em, there is no denying that Israelis do warfare like pros.
Not really, it's more like they don't rest and are hyper aware. Iran and Hezbollah have no interest in fighting Israel and do not see a conflict with Israel in their immediate or long term forecast. Iran and Hezbollah are invested in Arab world , consolidating influence over Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
 
Falcon29 said:
That's also plausible in terms of the present scenario but I meant more in general terms, over many decades as a cumulative assessment.
 
masterchief_mirza said:
I'd say they adapt quickly to any given scenario and their defense industry is able to tailor to their needs very effectively. And they also are restless when it comes to collecting intelligence on their enemies and assessing the military state of their enemies. Otherwise though they do not excel greatly over others.
 
Constantin84 said:
Syrian generals and hezbollah guys meet Suleimani for sausage party in hell

"This video was brought to you by an IDF F16 Sufa"
Hell doesn’t exist moron and if there was a hell then Jesus worshipers will be the first guest in it.
 
Constantin84 said:
I think it's jihadis first, murderers, rapists,ME worshippers and than others to que in if hell exists

Believing in Jesus gets you a ticket to Heaven:yes4:
Lol i don’t think so because you are a pagan who worships man:lol:
 

