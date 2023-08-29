What's new

We were able to identify 43 million individuals who could be added to the tax net- Shaukat Tareen, an alternate to higher power tariffs.

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 21, 2015
Messages
9,560
Reaction score
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BRR: How do you grade PTI’s performance on tax collection and widening the tax base?

ST: No private sector individual or enterprise wants to deal with FBR. If everyone is critical of an organization, there must be something wrong with it. The first step, therefore, must be to overhaul the structure of FBR completely. It must be made more independent, lean, and public friendly.

Pakistan only has 3.5 million tax payers. During our tenure, we made genuine efforts to study and improve broadening efforts. Artificial Intelligence was deployed through collaboration with NADRA. Using database from both organizations, we were able to identify 43 million individuals who could be added to the tax net. The data was going to be uploaded on FBR’s portal in April 2022. I advised FBR that if 43 million new taxpayers are added all at once, the system might choke. Instead, the activity should span over a year and a half to ensure sustained results.

www.brecorder.com

An interview with Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

‘Pakistan’s economy can no longer be rescued without urgent debt restructuring’ During its first tenure, Pakistan...
www.brecorder.com
 
Last edited:
If 43 million new tax payers were added in the tax net, mostly middle class to middle upper, the taxes added in the electricity bills could have been avoided and wouldn't have affected the lowest strata of the society, with an alternate plan.

Like poor, daily wage earners, mazdoors who barely gets about 15, 18 to 20 thousand Rs. are getting a bill which is equal to their monthly earning. This is inhuman and not sustainable.

Looks as though there aren't many sensible, intelligent, economic experts with compassion are there in the new cabinet, just as in the earlier PDM govt. of crooks and corrupts.
 
Last edited:
With all due respect, FBR was given full Authority during PTI tenure, And they literally became Bullies.Sending notices of back to back tax recoveries for pervious 5 years. Penalizing corporate sector all of a sudden for so many Existing compliance issues that were never practiced by Market.
Specially the Witholding Income Tax crap. The rules are so complex and difficult to follow, Most small businesses who cant afford qualified professionals and who even try to do full complance will make errors. And then FBR will send hefty fines on NON COMPLIANCE.

I still remember the 1st year when they started the push to get people to file the returns, The Tax return form for salaried people that year was very simple not requiring Wealth statement and details of assets to be attached and only total amount of net assets was required, simplifying process for salaried people. So a lot of people started filling. But next year they changed the form back to the normal with that required Details of assets form.

Things like these make people loose faith in FBR. And all that can be avoided by not filing.
The income Tax Law is awefully complex. Just Paying the tax in the Right way is a total Pain in the A** let alone paying tax at all.

They should understand the core issue. Simplify the Laws. Make it easy to comply. Recover tax at the right time instead of sending notices 5 years later. Reform government institutions involved with Taxation. They are all Bullys and Corrupt. Like everyother government institute.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
FBR 2019 data: PM Imran paid Rs9.8m in taxes while PPP's Yousuf Raza Gillani paid none.
Replies
1
Views
594
ghazi52
ghazi52
313ghazi
High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR
Replies
3
Views
644
El Sidd
El Sidd
D
FBR struggles to broaden tax base
Replies
7
Views
692
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Norwegian
The widening income versus expense gap
Replies
7
Views
660
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
Get Ya Wig Split
2050 Expanding Future Immigration: 500 million people, $47T GDP
Replies
9
Views
630
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom