We were able to identify 43 million individuals who could be added to the tax net- Shaukat Tareen, an alternate to higher power tariffs.

With all due respect, FBR was given full Authority during PTI tenure, And they literally became Bullies.Sending notices of back to back tax recoveries for pervious 5 years. Penalizing corporate sector all of a sudden for so many Existing compliance issues that were never practiced by Market.

Specially the Witholding Income Tax crap. The rules are so complex and difficult to follow, Most small businesses who cant afford qualified professionals and who even try to do full complance will make errors. And then FBR will send hefty fines on NON COMPLIANCE.



I still remember the 1st year when they started the push to get people to file the returns, The Tax return form for salaried people that year was very simple not requiring Wealth statement and details of assets to be attached and only total amount of net assets was required, simplifying process for salaried people. So a lot of people started filling. But next year they changed the form back to the normal with that required Details of assets form.



Things like these make people loose faith in FBR. And all that can be avoided by not filing.

The income Tax Law is awefully complex. Just Paying the tax in the Right way is a total Pain in the A** let alone paying tax at all.



They should understand the core issue. Simplify the Laws. Make it easy to comply. Recover tax at the right time instead of sending notices 5 years later. Reform government institutions involved with Taxation. They are all Bullys and Corrupt. Like everyother government institute.