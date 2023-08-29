We were able to identify 43 million individuals who could be added to the tax net- Shaukat Tareen, an alternate to higher power tariffs.

N.Siddiqui
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2015
- Messages
- 9,560
- Reaction score
- 13
- Country
- Location
BRR: How do you grade PTI’s performance on tax collection and widening the tax base?
ST: No private sector individual or enterprise wants to deal with FBR. If everyone is critical of an organization, there must be something wrong with it. The first step, therefore, must be to overhaul the structure of FBR completely. It must be made more independent, lean, and public friendly.
Pakistan only has 3.5 million tax payers. During our tenure, we made genuine efforts to study and improve broadening efforts. Artificial Intelligence was deployed through collaboration with NADRA. Using database from both organizations, we were able to identify 43 million individuals who could be added to the tax net. The data was going to be uploaded on FBR’s portal in April 2022. I advised FBR that if 43 million new taxpayers are added all at once, the system might choke. Instead, the activity should span over a year and a half to ensure sustained results.
ST: No private sector individual or enterprise wants to deal with FBR. If everyone is critical of an organization, there must be something wrong with it. The first step, therefore, must be to overhaul the structure of FBR completely. It must be made more independent, lean, and public friendly.
Pakistan only has 3.5 million tax payers. During our tenure, we made genuine efforts to study and improve broadening efforts. Artificial Intelligence was deployed through collaboration with NADRA. Using database from both organizations, we were able to identify 43 million individuals who could be added to the tax net. The data was going to be uploaded on FBR’s portal in April 2022. I advised FBR that if 43 million new taxpayers are added all at once, the system might choke. Instead, the activity should span over a year and a half to ensure sustained results.
An interview with Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
‘Pakistan’s economy can no longer be rescued without urgent debt restructuring’ During its first tenure, Pakistan...
www.brecorder.com
Last edited: