We still haven't waited for the Uyghur brothers and RSF to condemn Israel.

GreatHanWarrior
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 27, 2022
- 2,638
- -2
- Country
- Location
As we all know. Israel kills 48 international journalists. But we still haven't seen RSF condemn Israel.
As we all know. Uyghurs face genocide. We believe that the Uyghur brothers stand together with all Muslim countries. We believe that the Uyghur has a little sympathy for Palestinian children. But unfortunately. We have never seen Uyghurs condemn Israel. Although they declared themselves Muslims.
So. My judgment is. Perhaps RSF and Uyghurs are afraid of US carrier strike groups teaching them how to be human.
As we all know. Uyghurs face genocide. We believe that the Uyghur brothers stand together with all Muslim countries. We believe that the Uyghur has a little sympathy for Palestinian children. But unfortunately. We have never seen Uyghurs condemn Israel. Although they declared themselves Muslims.
So. My judgment is. Perhaps RSF and Uyghurs are afraid of US carrier strike groups teaching them how to be human.