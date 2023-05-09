We should not refer to Indians as Pajeets ( for our own good )

Eskander
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2022
- Messages
- 373
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
Why ?
If you have any vague understanding of internet culture, you will know this term refers to all South Asians on forums where it was first popularized ( 4chan )
If you don't believe me, here's a scholarly citation
On all online forums and in real life, where non South Asians gather, the term "pajeet" refers to you all
If anything, Pakistanis are known as Muslims pajeets or Pakijeets
But most importantly, the avg Pakistani does not look different from the avg Indian. Unless you are Afghan/Iranian passing, i.e, less than 5-15% of Pakistan, you will be identified as a pajeet by foreigners. In this world, image is more important than reality
If you have any vague understanding of internet culture, you will know this term refers to all South Asians on forums where it was first popularized ( 4chan )
If you don't believe me, here's a scholarly citation
- (derogatory, alt-right, Internet slang, ethnic slur) A stereotypical Indian person; someone from India (or possibly by extension, South Asia) of not particularly a high social standing.
On all online forums and in real life, where non South Asians gather, the term "pajeet" refers to you all
If anything, Pakistanis are known as Muslims pajeets or Pakijeets
But most importantly, the avg Pakistani does not look different from the avg Indian. Unless you are Afghan/Iranian passing, i.e, less than 5-15% of Pakistan, you will be identified as a pajeet by foreigners. In this world, image is more important than reality
Last edited: