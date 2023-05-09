What's new

We should not refer to Indians as Pajeets ( for our own good )

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 1, 2022
Messages
373
Reaction score
-3
Country
Hong Kong
Location
Hong Kong
Why ?

If you have any vague understanding of internet culture, you will know this term refers to all South Asians on forums where it was first popularized ( 4chan )

If you don't believe me, here's a scholarly citation

  1. (derogatory, alt-right, Internet slang, ethnic slur) A stereotypical Indian person; someone from India (or possibly by extension, South Asia) of not particularly a high social standing.
The International Alt-Right: Fascism for the 21st Century?‎ , Routledge, 31 January 2020

On all online forums and in real life, where non South Asians gather, the term "pajeet" refers to you all

If anything, Pakistanis are known as Muslims pajeets or Pakijeets

But most importantly, the avg Pakistani does not look different from the avg Indian. Unless you are Afghan/Iranian passing, i.e, less than 5-15% of Pakistan, you will be identified as a pajeet by foreigners. In this world, image is more important than reality
 
Last edited:
My nibba go through this thread lmao

Aman Ka Tamasha

No Pakistani will disagree with this statement. But Pakistanis who are well versed and interact with the military almost daily as part of their lives question if army is indeed doing their job or not. The highlighted part, I can't disagree with. People on ground know it better. However, as an...
defence.pk

Make up your mind
 
1st you change your name id and then post anti IK posts as usual sucking NS's tattay.

Now this bs. What r u? Indian if nit definitely l9ok like Indian Pajeet.

Screenshot_20230509_060555_Chrome.jpg
 
Maula Jatt said:
My nibba go through this thread lmao

Aman Ka Tamasha

No Pakistani will disagree with this statement. But Pakistanis who are well versed and interact with the military almost daily as part of their lives question if army is indeed doing their job or not. The highlighted part, I can't disagree with. People on ground know it better. However, as an...
defence.pk

Make up your mind
Click to expand...
That was clearly a joke. Here l am serious.
 
Trango Towers said:
1st you change name and post anti IK post.

Now this bs. What r u?

View attachment 928349
Click to expand...

What ?

Do you think being anti-PTI makes me a non-Pakistani ?

I speak for you all. Most of you Pakistanis look Indian

These Pakistani students don't look out of place in India

WhatsApp-Image-2018-06-18-at-18.09.06-1.jpeg


theprint.in

Experience in India completely at odds with what we heard, say Pakistani students

Students part of cultural exchange programme by filmmaker Harsh Narayan; say in India, they’ve also changed the perception of Pakistanis.
theprint.in


Post your pic and we will see if you look Indian or not.

iamnobody said:
You can call us whatever you want. Stop this woke bs.

Even Pan spitting Slum dwelling bhookhe nange bhaiyyas of Karachi call us pajeet and gangus. No one cares seriously.
Click to expand...
Nope

I care about the reputation of South Asians OUTSIDE of South Asia. In the subcontinent, it doesn't matter but elsewhere, it does
 
Eskander said:
What ?

Do you think being anti-PTI makes me a non-Pakistani ?

I speak for you all. Most of you Pakistanis look Indian

These Pakistani students don't look out of place in India

View attachment 928350

theprint.in

Experience in India completely at odds with what we heard, say Pakistani students

Students part of cultural exchange programme by filmmaker Harsh Narayan; say in India, they’ve also changed the perception of Pakistanis.
theprint.in


Post your pic and we will see if you look Indian or not.


Nope

I care about the reputation of South Asians OUTSIDE of South Asia. In the subcontinent, it doesn't matter but elsewhere, it does
Click to expand...
You are totally anti pakistan and hold nawaz shareefs tattay in your hands worshipping them only

You are 100% Indian.

You speak for no Pakistani.

Regarding the picture. What proof is there that anyone in the pix is Indian or Pakistani? What baloney you spew
 
north Indians same hi lagte hain dekhne me for the most part

south dravidians and far eastern Indians look different

tribal Pk folk like Pashtoons also look different from the punjabis, sindhis there

on average and afaict 🤷‍♂️

Trango Towers said:
Regarding the picture. What proof is there that anyone in the pix is Indian or Pakistani? What baloney you spew
Click to expand...
its about Pk students visiting India

"The group of 71 students who came to India from Pakistan | ThePrint"
 
-=virus=- said:
north Indians same hi lagte hain dekhne me for the most part

south dravidians and far eastern Indians look different

tribal Pk folk like Pashtoons also look different from the punjabis, sindhis there

on average and afaict 🤷‍♂️


its about Pk students visiting India

"The group of 71 students who came to India from Pakistan | ThePrint"
Click to expand...
Anyone can post a pic claiming anything.

Remember they said WMDin Iraq. They had all kinds of proof with image. I don't believe anything this man posts.
 
Eskander said:
Nope

I care about the reputation of South Asians OUTSIDE of South Asia. In the subcontinent, it doesn't matter but elsewhere, it does
Click to expand...
There is no thing such as South Asian. Muslims have nothing in common with Hindus and Buddhists. Muslims commit crimes in the West. We don't want to be associated with them.
 
Trango Towers said:
Anyone can post a pic claiming anything.

Remember they said WMDin Iraq. They had all kinds of proof with image. I don't believe anything this man posts.
Click to expand...
lol are you insane ?

it says right there its a group photo of Pakistani students visiting India.. what reason do you have to doubt it ?

ashamed of how they look, too Pajeet looking, are they ?
 
Indians have no qualms about saying pa ki, why the double standards. If they want to be respected they should respect others first.
 
-=virus=- said:
lol are you insane ?

it says right there its a group photo of Pakistani students visiting India.. what reason do you have to doubt it ?

ashamed of how they look, too Pajeet looking, are they ?
Click to expand...
This guy is just weird. He isn't even trolling

The pic is from a well accredited newspaper

Yaoudelizard said:
Indians have no qualms about saying pa ki, why the double standards. If they want to be respected they should respect others first.
Click to expand...
Bhai, I don't give a f*** about not offending Indian feelings. Call them Randians or any other derogatory name you want... but know the term "pajeet" refers to South Asians outside South-Asian circles. It's not good for us
 

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
  • Locked
We have been noticed on Indian forums on the Internet - Must see for all Pakistani members - Indians curse at Pakistan or wishes for our destruction
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
4K
waz
waz
B
India not as sincere about our concerns as we are about theirs
Replies
7
Views
730
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
B
Bangladesh must wait to join BRICS as India, Brazil did not agree for expansion
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Black_cats
B
hatehs
Rajasthan - Muslim man brutally assaulted for refusing to shriek Jjgay Shree Ram
Replies
1
Views
122
firohot4321
F
iamnobody
Even Selfishly, Indians Should Not Be Hoping for Chaos and Collapse in Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
MilSpec
MilSpec

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom