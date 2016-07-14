We Pakistanis should support our Kashmiri brothers: Hafiz Saeed

nadeemkhan110
"We Pakistani should support our Kashmiri brothers. Their sweat, blood is our sweat and blood. Their way of thinking is also our way of thinking," says Hafeez Saeed.
Saeed, who is the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, told people here to make the movement a national one.
(AP photo)
Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed said that the ongoing protests on the Indian side of Kashmir would be intensified and warned that the deaths in the region would not be in vain.
Addressing a meet in Lahore on Tuesday, Saeed said, “This time the people in Kashmir are on streets. This protest has become a mass movement. All groups in Kashmir have united. All the wings of the Hurriyat have become one. The Muttahida Jihad Council and all other groups have come on to the same platform. Those who have died in Kashmir, their deaths will not be in vain.”
More than 30 people were killed and several others injured, with both people and security forces turning hostile in protest-related violence in the Kashmir Valley, after Kashmiris took to the streets to condemn the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.
Saeed asserted that the people in Pakistan should support Kashmiris.
“We Pakistani should support our Kashmiri brothers. Their sweat, blood is our sweat and blood. Their way of thinking is also our way of thinking,” he said.
“We in Pakistan will intensify the movement which is taking place in Kashmir. When Pakistan join hands in this movement with Kashmir then Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” he added.
Saeed, who is the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, told people here to make the movement a national one.
“We have to take the movement to national level so that even the government of Pakistan understands the matter,” he said.
source: Indian Express
