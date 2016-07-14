What's new

We Pakistanis should support our Kashmiri brothers: Hafiz Saeed

nadeemkhan110

nadeemkhan110

BANNED
Joined
May 17, 2015
Messages
1,076
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"We Pakistani should support our Kashmiri brothers. Their sweat, blood is our sweat and blood. Their way of thinking is also our way of thinking," says Hafeez Saeed.

hafiz-saeed-759.jpg

adServer.bs
Saeed, who is the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, told people here to make the movement a national one.
(AP photo)

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed said that the ongoing protests on the Indian side of Kashmir would be intensified and warned that the deaths in the region would not be in vain.

Addressing a meet in Lahore on Tuesday, Saeed said, “This time the people in Kashmir are on streets. This protest has become a mass movement. All groups in Kashmir have united. All the wings of the Hurriyat have become one. The Muttahida Jihad Council and all other groups have come on to the same platform. Those who have died in Kashmir, their deaths will not be in vain.”

More than 30 people were killed and several others injured, with both people and security forces turning hostile in protest-related violence in the Kashmir Valley, after Kashmiris took to the streets to condemn the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.


Saeed asserted that the people in Pakistan should support Kashmiris.

“We Pakistani should support our Kashmiri brothers. Their sweat, blood is our sweat and blood. Their way of thinking is also our way of thinking,” he said.

“We in Pakistan will intensify the movement which is taking place in Kashmir. When Pakistan join hands in this movement with Kashmir then Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” he added.

Saeed, who is the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, told people here to make the movement a national one.

“We have to take the movement to national level so that even the government of Pakistan understands the matter,” he said.

source: Indian Express
 
After Musi's U-Turn over Kashmir, Again its a decisive time
for Pakistani establishment. Check out the latest statements from Kashmiri sides including Asia Andrabi and from US State department.
India and Indians are playing with fire, 45 deaths of innocent youth will fuel this freedom movement in time to come.
"Rang laye gaa shaheedoo ka laho"
 
Last edited:
Tipu7 said:
That is why I mentioned need to change in strategy.
Ambushing bases is not good idea............
Click to expand...

It if be counter productive you know it ramifications

If you use un-conventional ways other side use it better
 
Spectre said:
@waz @Oscar Does this qualifies as open support of terrorism?These kind of posts compel Indian members to answer in the same language to the filth being posted here. I would wait for this post to be suitably censured, trusting in your good judgement.
Click to expand...
Have you even seen the comments of your fellow countrymen? calling for an open Genocide in Kashmir and arming BLA? why i didn't saw you tagging mods there?
 
John Reese said:
And how do you expected to do that it's not 90's any more

After Border is Fenced 80% of insurgency reduced only less then 10% of militants able to cross border

You which 2-3% killed while crossing over.

There was time before 2000 there were 5000+ militants in valley

Now they are less than 200


Indian armed forces killed over 84+ militants within span of months in 2016 tell you story that life expectancy of militants within valley is not more than 2 years .
Click to expand...
Bordering the fence has very little impact. Only guarding it reduces any chances of people crossing the border. The border fence can be cut, tunnels can be built from other side of the border to enter it.

The main reason why insurgency in India held Kashmir is reduced is because Pakistan stopped financing them.
 
:)

And this is exactly what India needs. few more statements like this from Hafiz Saeed, Massod Azhar and Salahuddin. And if Pakistani foreign office issues similar statements, that will be even better.
 
Tipu7 said:
Did I put foot on your tail?
And

I support Kashmiris for taking revenge of kids slaughtered by Indian security forces.

Go **** your self the way you like ...............
Click to expand...

The best way to show your solidarity would be to pick up an AK and jump the fence. Threats and whining on PDF, lowers the image of the platform and nothing else. So let's see if you are gonna keep punching your kb or turn a new leaf and attend the local LeT camp.

See ya when i see ya
 
Spectre said:
The best way to show your solidarity would be to pick up an AK and jump the fence. Threats and whining on PDF, lowers the image of the platform and nothing else. So let's see if you are gonna keep punching your kb or turn a new leaf and attend the local LeT camp.
Click to expand...
Why should I adopt the way where I can at best kill a dozen pigs while compromising my life?
Why should not I adopt the way where I can give millions of Indians radiation bath with out risking my life?

I intend to focus on second option which is better ..................
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM reaches UAE on day-long visit, offers condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed over brother’s death
Replies
2
Views
408
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
hatehs
DELUSIONAL: Bharatis have now invented a fake son for Hafiz Saeed named "Kamaluddin", claimed he was "neutralijed" by Bharat
Replies
0
Views
333
hatehs
hatehs
arjunk
  • Poll
Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
4K
TNT
TNT
M
Indian occupied Kashmiri citizens celebrate Pakistan Independence Day
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
3K
Moonaman.Varavayi
M
Falcon26
Who is behind the killings of Kashmiri militants in Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
xyx007
xyx007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom