We asked GPT-4 and Chinese rival ERNIE the same questions. Here’s how they answered

A comparison between ChatGPT 4 vs ERNIE on real questions.

It's funny that ChatGPT 4 is able to lie when it was asked about Tiananmen incident.

While everyone knows the news is fake.

ChatGPT 4 is truly scary.


It's also funny that ChatGPT 4 refused to give the real answer when being asked about racial issues and other sensitive issues in USA.

Why???


Who is the winner between ChatGPT 4 vs ERNIE...?

I think in technical terms both are the same.

The difference is what kind of information you are feeding into it.

If you give a lot of information to ChatGPT that Menthol (who is me) is handsome, ChatGPT will answer that Menthol is handsome. While in ERNIE is you feed it with Menthol is ugly, ERNIE will answer Menthol is ugly. (Despite everyone know in real world, Menthol is handsome)

If you feed both of them with fake news, both of them will give the fake news answer, despite both of them are world best in technical terms. The quality of the information you feed into it is very important.

I guess ERNIE will fail on any Western democracy and Western value tests, while ChatGPT will fail on any Chinese Communist and Confucius Value tests. The same with language, ChatGPT is English oriented and ERNIE is Mandarin oriented.

In the benchmark, to get the real performance of these AI is by skipping the ideology test because it's biased. I can make ERNIE to have 10x higher score than ChatGPT by giving more China ideology questions, or make it suffer with low score by giving more USA ideology questions.
 
