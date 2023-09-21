WATCH: Radical Hindus in the UK arrested for trying to disrupt masjid while celebrating religious festival

hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 1,296
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Apologies for posting the propaganda pajeetni's tweet, just wanted to share the visuals.
More on this incident in the article below which explains these pajeets decided they were in UP and that they could do a mujra and vandalism at a masjid like they usually do back home in Bharat:
Leicester: Police appeal over tension during religious festival
Officers say they want events to pass safely following reports of confrontations.
www.bbc.com