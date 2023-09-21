What's new

WATCH: Radical Hindus in the UK arrested for trying to disrupt masjid while celebrating religious festival

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,296
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Similar threads

H
Radical Hindus Prepare for Another Riot in Chattisgarh: Obsessed Mob Crowds around Masjid to Celebrate a Hindu Festival
2
Replies
21
Views
918
waz
waz
hatehs
Calcutta locals take shelter in mall during heatwave. Radical Hindus, including BJP leader share clips claiming Jihadis took over the mall for Eid
Replies
1
Views
320
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
hatehs
Karnataka: Modi-Ji tells Hindus to vote in the name of monkey god Hanuman while casting their votes for upcoming polls
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
136
Views
3K
jamahir
jamahir
hatehs
Hate Writings - An anthology of radical Hindu literature and poetry instigating and celebrating violence during the 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Replies
0
Views
352
hatehs
hatehs
A
Holi celebration in Amroha, UP turns violent after Namazis pelt stones because Hindus were playing music: What the police said and the viral video
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Paitoo
Paitoo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom