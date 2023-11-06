What's new

WATCH: Israeli Construction Sector Moves to Replace Palestinian Employees With Bharati Workers

Israeli Construction Sector Moves to Replace Palestinian Employees With Indian Workers
November 02, 2023 0:41 AM
Yan Boechat

Israel’s construction sector says it has asked the government to allow companies to hire up to 100,000 workers from India to replace 90,000 Palestinians who lost their work permits since the start of the war. Yan Boechat reports from the West Bank.

Israeli Construction Sector Moves to Replace Palestinian Employees With Indian Workers

Phul Support Sar.
 
Saudis, Qataris, Emaratis should also join their Israeli brothers and import more Indians as a reward.
 
The pajeets will learn how much idol worshippers are hated and they will learn quickly
most of them are atheist or agnostic anyway

this hatred for "idol worshippers" is mostly an ISIS etc phenomenon

---------

inb4 "benjamin rivlin" tweets
 
most of them are atheist or agnostic anyway

this hatred for "idol worshippers" is mostly an ISIS etc phenomenon

---------

inb4 "benjamin rivlin" tweets
What about this
1699275135553.png
 
On the streets, as always. The Jews will not step inside the hindu's segregated cesspit.
The Israelis see them doing that, they will want to bring back the Palestinians. They would rather deal with Hamas rather than Indians crapping on their streets.
 

