WATCH: Indian ex-serviceman cries as he asks why the Indian government is letting Hindus slaughter Kukis in Manipur

Oh! This person is an active member of the Opposition Congress party. Joined in 2021 with video proof. The reality is, Burmese Kuki with automatic rifles are killing and looting Hindus/ Naga tribals in that area. Seems even the local church has lost control of Christian Kuki since they are killing Christian Naga tribals in that area.
 
Oh! This person is an active member of the Opposition Congress party. Joined in 2021 with video proof. The reality is, Burmese Kuki with automatic rifles are killing and looting Hindus/ Naga tribals in that area. Seems even the local church has lost control of Christian Kuki since they are killing Christian Naga tribals in that area.
That's just your Godi Media doing its job i.e spreading FUD and propaganda.

Some Indian journalists have made a career out of pulling the lids off of BJP's deceit and lies, heh! There's just so much sh!t over there, both literally and metaphorically, that I'm surprised a civil war didn't break out sooner.
 
Meiteis aren't Hindu. They have their distinct religion. In Manipur, Meteis and mainland Hindus have separate temples
 
Oh! This person is an active member of the Opposition Congress party.
What's your point?

Here's a former Lt General saying the same thing and crying about how your beastly community's government is letting Hindus go on a rape and murder spree in Manipur:

1688712859130.png


Note that there is ample proof that this man was a Godi-bhakt, until Godi decided it was time to spread his community's peaceful 10 billion year old way of life to Manipur. So now what?

Burmese Kuki with automatic rifles are killing and looting Hindus/ Naga tribals in that area
200+ churches have been burned and this beast will say that all the violence is being done against Hindus.
 
Oh! This person is an active member of the Opposition Congress party. Joined in 2021 with video proof. The reality is, Burmese Kuki with automatic rifles are killing and looting Hindus/ Naga tribals in that area. Seems even the local church has lost control of Christian Kuki since they are killing Christian Naga tribals in that area.
Hindus will blame everyone but themselves...

I'm surprised a civil war didn't break out sooner.
Indians are genetically inclined to be servile and timid.
 
Hindus will blame everyone but themselves...
The irony behind this beast's post is that Kukis were in alliance with the BJP. But after all these riots, I guess this beast's masters have decided to build the narrative that all Kukis were Khangressi CIA Ford Foundation ISI Muslim Brotherhood Sickular Owaisi loyalists who decided to rise up against Vishwaguru Godi-Ji government. Obviously, a bottom feeder who is not supposed to critically think will happily adopt this fake narrative.
 

