Watch College Students Destroying Khaki Narrative

So Talalt Hussain of SAMAA News organized an even with college/university students regarding upcoming elections. Even though Army has completely controlled the media since 2018 these students still mentioned talked about Dr. Aafia siddiqui and Abdul Qadir Khan. This was unexpected for me because most of these students were youger than 25 years and did not think they;d know much about Abdul Qadir or Aafia siddiqui.
The best part was when a pashtun student talked about an actress's dog. That was powerful.
