Wars in 2024

Which wars will erupt in 2024?

My predictions:

Taiwan war where China get’s beaten.

Iran will be kicked out of Syria

Ukraine war will continue and broaden

Armenia’s 4th war will begin

We will see insurrection in Uganda

What are your predictions?
 

