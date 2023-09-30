Wars in 2024

Taskforce
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2013
- Messages
- 819
- Reaction score
- -5
Which wars will erupt in 2024?
My predictions:
Taiwan war where China get’s beaten.
Iran will be kicked out of Syria
Ukraine war will continue and broaden
Armenia’s 4th war will begin
We will see insurrection in Uganda
What are your predictions?
