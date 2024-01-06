War of Minds

What's new

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

#sag_analysis #gaza #informationwarfare
In modern warfare, controlling the story and influencing public opinion are crucial. Hamas effectively used social media to portray itself as the victim and gain international support.Israel struggled to justify its actions and counter Hamas's narrative. Winning the "verbal battle" online can be as important as physical victories.Religion, culture, and economics shape perceptions, making propaganda highly effective.
 

