War has started to reclaim Pakistan

"Other kids in danger", danger because of who? Because of your 5th grade imaginary friend? Call out the name of the people that are causing "danger". There are a lot of things we can bash IK for but saying that he hasn't put himself in the firing line has to be the dumbest reason to bash him about. Leaving the country when the arrest became inevitable was easy, yet here we are.



Also, the kids thing is also laughable. They aren't involved in politics(Unlike the PDM walas) and they are British, so they have the luxury of staying in the UK, Pakistanis don't have that luxury, what do you want Pakistanis to do? Leave? Well, it's not that easy.



A child born in Pakistan will likely also die in Pakistan, so they have to fight to change it. Most people don't accept a failing economy, 30%+ inflation, 10s of millions of job losses, and destruction of industry. Why do you want IK's kids to come and fix your house? Do it yourself for once.



You can't haha your way out of a failing country.