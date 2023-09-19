War has begun in Karabakh.

Trisolaran
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2022
- Messages
- 418
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Yep.. This time there is offical operation from AzerbaijanUsually an Azeri guy I know messages me every time things are about to get bad,this time he didn't. And my Armenian friend didn't say anything. Oh man,they started fighting again?
I'm curious to see Putin's reaction.Yep.. This time there is offical operation from Azerbaijan
Russia and Turkey know about this operationI'm curious to see Putin's reaction.
It's ridiculous how they call it an "anti-terrorist" operation,when they are actually fighting against armed forces. The use of the term "anti-terrorist" has spread so widely since the early 2010s...The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has officially announced the commencement of a military operation in the Karabakh region. This move is aimed at ensuring and restoring the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The operation involves local anti-terrorism measures and the use of high-precision weapons to disable advanced positions, long-term firing points, combat vehicles, and military facilities of the Armenian Armed Forces. Notably, both the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the leadership of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center have been informed about these measures.
Azerbaijan Launches Military Operation in Karabakh - Ripe NewsThe Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has officially announced the commencement of a military operation in the Karabakh region. This move is aimed at ensuringtheripenews.com
Too late for that.. Russia cant start another war against Azerbaijan while they are busy with UkraineIf the Armenian military or people manage to kick Pashinyan and his government and replace it with the previous one or another heavily pro-Russian strongman,they could easily stop this war by having the Russians intervene and tell the Azeris "enough,go back to your positions".
Unless they divert forces,political pressure (as much as they have) or send reserves to the Armenia. No idea how the Russians will react. They might think that Turkey could potentially switch sides in the future and don't want a defeated Armenia with a very strong Azerbaijan taking all that space. No idea. We'll see. It's also interesting to see how the Russians will react under pressure from the south.Too late for that.. Russia cant start another war against Azerbaijan while they are busy with Ukraine
At this point Azerbaijan is more Pro Russian than Armenia and even ıf there will be a coup in Armenia and Pashinyan replaced with more Pro Russian president.. Russia still wont ruin its good relations with Azerbaijan, Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is also great economic partner of Russia, Russians will not ruin that partnership for Armenians anymore, ıt doesnt matter who rules themUnless they divert forces,political pressure (as much as they have) or send reserves to the Armenia. No idea how the Russians will react. They might think that Turkey could potentially switch sides in the future and don't want a defeated Armenia with a very strong Azerbaijan taking all that space. No idea. We'll see. It's also interesting to see how the Russians will react under pressure from the south.