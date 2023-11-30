What's new

'Want To Divorce Indian Husband, Take Kids to Pakistan...': Anju On Her Return To India

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
1,133
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Punjab Police grilled Anju Fatima, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend upon her return to India.​

1328642-anju.png


New Delhi: Anju Fatima, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, has returned to India after five months and was grilled by IB and Punjab Police Intelligence on Wednesday. During interrogation, Anju stated that her plan is to divorce her Indian husband Arvind and take her children to Pak. On her return, she said that she tied the knot with Nasrullah, a Pakistani national and a pharma dealer, after embracing Islam from Christianity. However, she failed to produce any proof of her marriage and refuted any links with Pakistani defense forces.

She departed for Amritsar airport after clearing the investigation and customs, from where she will fly to Delhi by Indigo flight number. She went to Pakistan on a tourist visa. According to media reports, Anju entered India from the Attari-Wagah border today and was in the BSF camp.

Anju is a resident of Alwar. She was living in Bhiwadi with her husband Arvind and two children. After visiting Pakistan, Anju married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. The pictures of Anju-Nasrullah's marriage had gone viral on social media.

Source: Bharti Media
 
Divorce proceedings can take a year. Unless she gets a good lawyer it's unlikely the court will grant custody rights.
 
Cheepek said:
It's just a ploy to stay here, not going to get custody of kids if they are to shift to a shithole
Click to expand...

:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:


1701352863893.png



1701352879642.png



1701352887585.png



1.1 billion Hindu's reside in India, out of the total population of 1.4 billion.

The poverty percentage is 83.40% in India, which means:

910 million hindu's cannot even afford their necessities (Food, water, shelter etc).

The population of Pakistan is 241 million people.

It is in the Hindu religion that you cannot have a toilet in your house, so your culture has adopted it.

The sqft of Dehli is 15,970,000,000

The Hindu poplulation of Dehli is 32,941,000 people

The average space a person takes up is 10 sqft

Which means on average, after every 48.48 steps, I have a 69% chance of encountering a street shitter.

Literally a massive $hit-hole fest of a country.
 
No wonder such gems come out of that place...
www.aa.com.tr

Literacy rate in Pakistan falls 2 pct: Minister

Education minister tells Senate that over last 2 years literacy rate in country dropped from 60 pct to 58 pct - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr

Smoke said:
:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:


View attachment 1033428


View attachment 1033429


View attachment 1033430


1.1 billion Hindu's reside in India, out of the total population of 1.4 billion.

The poverty percentage is 83.40% in India, which means:

910 million hindu's cannot even afford their necessities (Food, water, shelter etc).

The population of Pakistan is 241 million people.

It is in the Hindu religion that you cannot have a toilet in your house, so your culture has adopted it.

The sqft of Dehli is 15,970,000,000

The Hindu poplulation of Dehli is 32,941,000 people

The average space a person takes up is 10 sqft

Which means on average, after every 48.48 steps, I have a 69% chance of encountering a street shitter.

Literally a massive $hit-hole fest of a country.
Click to expand...
 
Hero786 said:

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Punjab Police grilled Anju Fatima, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend upon her return to India.​

1328642-anju.png


New Delhi: Anju Fatima, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, has returned to India after five months and was grilled by IB and Punjab Police Intelligence on Wednesday. During interrogation, Anju stated that her plan is to divorce her Indian husband Arvind and take her children to Pak. On her return, she said that she tied the knot with Nasrullah, a Pakistani national and a pharma dealer, after embracing Islam from Christianity. However, she failed to produce any proof of her marriage and refuted any links with Pakistani defense forces.

She departed for Amritsar airport after clearing the investigation and customs, from where she will fly to Delhi by Indigo flight number. She went to Pakistan on a tourist visa. According to media reports, Anju entered India from the Attari-Wagah border today and was in the BSF camp.

Anju is a resident of Alwar. She was living in Bhiwadi with her husband Arvind and two children. After visiting Pakistan, Anju married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. The pictures of Anju-Nasrullah's marriage had gone viral on social media.

Source: Bharti Media
Click to expand...

Govt of India should watch her activities because she has converted to Islam and is a radicalised muslim lady now , she is a potential lone wolf terrorist .She must have got extensive training in suicide blast and subversive activities .
 
CallSignMaverick said:
No wonder such gems come out of that place...
www.aa.com.tr

Literacy rate in Pakistan falls 2 pct: Minister

Education minister tells Senate that over last 2 years literacy rate in country dropped from 60 pct to 58 pct - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
Click to expand...

So a 100 million people in Pakistan are illiterate, while 462 million people are illiterate in India.

Jee, I wonder which task is harder?

Which reminds me, How quickly does a person get used to smelling $hit? Do you even feel it any more? Very curious..

karmaa said:
Govt of India should watch her activities because she has converted to Islam and is a radicalised muslim lady now , she is a potential lone wolf terrorist .She must have got extensive training in suicide blast and subversive activities .
Click to expand...

I am 100% sure she has just gone crazy for Pakistani D1ck, must have really felt like her Kamasutra teachings are better realized and achieved here.
 
Last edited:
Cheepek said:
It's just a ploy to stay here, not going to get custody of kids if they are to shift to a shithole
Click to expand...

Is your mother that
You sound hurt
Sister , auntie ?

Can't be your wife as of you being a no life motherfucker on the Internet posting all the while wallowing in shit ,hey slum dweller ?

Now again who is this woman to you ? And why it hurts your black heart. Urine breath??

CallSignMaverick said:
No wonder such gems come out of that place...
www.aa.com.tr

Literacy rate in Pakistan falls 2 pct: Minister

Education minister tells Senate that over last 2 years literacy rate in country dropped from 60 pct to 58 pct - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
Click to expand...

Your mother this woman and abandoned you ?

No other plausable reason why you sound hurt ?
 
Smoke said:
So a 100 million people in Pakistan are illiterate, while 462 million people are illiterate in India.

Jee, I wonder which task is harder?

Which reminds me, How quickly does a person get used to smelling $hit? Do you even feel it any more? Very curious..



I am 100% sure she has just gone crazy for Pakistani D1ck, must have really felt like her Kamasutra teachings are better realized and achieved here.
Click to expand...
Stop posting dude, you're legit screaming "I'm an idiot" out loud :lol:.
And no, around 300 million in India are illiterate.

Abid123 said:
View attachment 1033432
Click to expand...
Did that hurt? :lol:

mangochutney said:
No other plausable reason why you sound hurt ?
Click to expand...
I'm not hurt, just feel pity on those who post such crap and believe in them.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Stop posting dude, you're legit screaming "I'm an idiot" out loud :lol:.
And no, around 300 million in India are illiterate.


Did that hurt? :lol:


I'm not hurt, just feel pity on those who post such crap and believe in them.
Click to expand...

Are you nuts? :crazy:

If I'm legit screaming "I'm an idiot"

then mate,

Your behaviour exhibits a predilection for eccentricity and unconventional ideation.

In other words, You must be a de-ranged, bat-$hit crazy lunatic.

FYI, to further prove your lunacy and a simple lesson:

India literacy rate: 77.70%
India illiterate rate: 32.30%
Population: 1.4 billion
1,400,000,000 x 0.323 = 452,200,000

Whose @r$eh0l3 did you pull 300 million out of?
 

Similar threads

Hero786
Married Indian woman Anju marries Facebook friend in Pakistan, converts to Islam: Report
Replies
5
Views
413
surmabhopali
S
Hero786
Married Indian woman "Anju" reaches Pakistan to meet her Facebook’s love "Nasrullah"
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
Falcon34
F
S
Married Indian Woman Marries Facebook Friend In Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
322
Sal12
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Anju receives 'land among other gifts for embracing Islam'
Replies
1
Views
588
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Love without borders: 4 foreign women travel to Pakistan to marry lovers
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom