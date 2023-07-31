What's new

Walmart pays $1.4 billion to buy Tiger Global’s remaining Flipkart stake

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. paid $1.4 billion to buy Tiger Global Management’s remaining stake in Flipkart, boosting its bet on the Indian retailer and helping the money manager provide distributions to investors at a time when accessing liquidity is tough.

The transaction, which took place in recent days, valued the Indian e-commerce giant at $35 billion, according to a letter sent by Tiger Global to investors that was obtained by Bloomberg News. That’s down from the nearly $38 billion valuation Flipkart commanded in its 2021 funding round. A spokeswoman for the investment firm declined to comment on the deal, which the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday.

Separately, venture capital firm Accel also sold its 1% stake in Flipkart to Walmart, the Economic Times reported.

The sale allows Tiger Global an opportunity to successfully exit its long-time investment in the Indian startup. The firm had initially put $8.6 million into Flipkart’s Series B round in 2009 at a valuation of $42 million, before subsequently adding $1.2 billion between 2010 and 2015, according to the letter. The investments were made via their venture Private Investment Partners funds five through nine, the hedge fund, and their long-only vehicle.

In 2017, Tiger Global sold part of its Flipkart stake to SoftBank Group Corp, and a year later sold more to Walmart. In total, its investment in Flipkart has helped generate $3.5 billion in gains, the money manager said in the letter, adding that it will provide distribution details in the coming weeks.

The acquisition of the stakes from Tiger Global and Accel means Walmart will hold about 77% of Flipkart, up from 72% previously, according to Economic Times.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Flipkart team and for the opportunity to invest in the company through early chapters in its growth,” Tiger Global said in the letter.

