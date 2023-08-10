What's new

Wakhi people in Chinese Wakhan corridor, China not recognize their ethnicity

Wakhi people in Chinese Wakhan corridor, China not recognize their ethnicity​


Wakhi people in Chinese Wakhan corridor, China doesn't recognize their ethnicity. The kids tell the traveler that they are not Tajiks, they are Wakhis, the traveler asks them the difference, the kids say they and Tajiks are different people and speak completely different languages.They also tell the traveler that they are Chinese Wakhis and Chinese Wakhis speak their own distinct language different from Afghan and Pakistani Wakhis, they can't understand each other.Chinese government doesn't recognize their ethnicity and groups them into Tajiks.
 
Pretty impressed that in this remotest corner bordering Afghanistan, children all can speak perfect Mandarin Chinese, I may think they are from Beijing if just listening to them.
 

