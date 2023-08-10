beijingwalker
Wakhi people in Chinese Wakhan corridor, China not recognize their ethnicity
Wakhi people in Chinese Wakhan corridor, China doesn't recognize their ethnicity. The kids tell the traveler that they are not Tajiks, they are Wakhis, the traveler asks them the difference, the kids say they and Tajiks are different people and speak completely different languages.They also tell the traveler that they are Chinese Wakhis and Chinese Wakhis speak their own distinct language different from Afghan and Pakistani Wakhis, they can't understand each other.Chinese government doesn't recognize their ethnicity and groups them into Tajiks.