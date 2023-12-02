What's new

Wahab Riaz another convict is now a chief selector

Wahab Riaz becomes latest Pakistani bowler embroiled in no-ball controversy​

By Lawrence Booth for the Daily Mail
UPDATED: 19:17 EST, 18 February 2011

EXCLUSIVE




A third Pakistan fast bowler was said to be ready to bowl deliberate no balls during the Test series against England last summer, Sportsmail can reveal.

The plan failed to materialise, but Wahab Riaz - who played against England in yesterday's World Cup warm-up match in Fatullah - was referred to by a businessman in telephone conversations with News of the World reporter Mazher Mahmood as one of 'the three ones that we could get no balls off'.

The other two - Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Aamer, along with former Test captain Salman Butt - are already serving bans imposed by an independent tribunal for their parts in the spot-fixing.


Controversy: Now Riaz has been implicated in the following last summer's no-ball scandal

Asif, Aamer and Butt also face potential jail terms if found guilty of conspiracy on charges, brought by the Crown Prosecution Service, of obtaining and accepting corrupt payments and conspiracy to cheat. A hearing is due to start on in London on March 17.

Riaz, who played in the last two Tests of the four match series, was interviewed by Scotland Yard in September before being released without charge.

But in a conversation between the businessman and Mahmood, transcribed in a redacted version of the tribunal's report, Riaz's name is mentioned as the pair discuss plans for Pakistan's bowlers to send down deliberate no balls on the fourth morning of the third Test at The Oval.

According to the transcript, the plan fell through because Pakistan coach Waqar Younis had lectured his bowlers on the need for discipline at the start of the fourth morning.


Banned: Aamer (left), Butt (centre) and Asif (right) have all received lengthy bans for their involvement in spot fixing

The businessman also explained Pakistan would in any case be bowling two spinners instead of the seamers. He said: 'They're not even going to be going with Asif, yeah, Wahab, or Aamer - so with the three ones that we could get the no balls off...'

In the redacted version of the report, the words 'Wahab' and 'three' have been blacked out. In the event, Pakistan needed only four deliveries to take the last wicket on the fourth morning and they were all bowled by Aamer, who was completing an unfinished over from the night before. None was a no ball.

Wahab was photographed by the News of the World allegedly looking at cash in the businessman's jacket pocket. There is, however, no suggestion Wahab deliberately bowled a no ball in the 2010 series.
 
The appointment of Salman Butt which beggars belief also getting roundly and rightly criticised in publications like Wisden.

But it's reflective of the rot which is at the very top of our country. When Mr 10% can be President, Mr Avenfield can be a 3 time and potentially 4 time PM (and cases wiped), when the General's see their and their families wealth multiply considerably, then the PCB is just another corrupt and broken institution like all others.

It's why we regress and will only regress when others all around us advance.
 

