Volvo Joins Tesla, Toyota in Giga Press Game
These 9,000-ton presses are about the size of a small home.
finance.yahoo.com
Italian high-pressure die casting company Idra Group announced a new contract with Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer Volvo Cars that will introduce a pair of 9,000-ton Giga Press machines to a Volvo factory in Slovakia.
With a customer base that already includes Tesla, Ford and Hyundai, Idra advertises its Giga Presses as machines that can assist the automotive industry’s transition to electric and hybrid vehicles.
The 9,000-ton Giga Presses are about the size of a small home and can generate a clamping force of over 9,000 tons. According to Idra, the equipment enables the production of lightweight and complex vehicle components in a manner that saves energy and reduces waste.