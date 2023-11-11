What's new

Volvo Joins Tesla, Toyota in Giga Press Game

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,964
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
finance.yahoo.com

Volvo Joins Tesla, Toyota in Giga Press Game

These 9,000-ton presses are about the size of a small home.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com

Italian high-pressure die casting company Idra Group announced a new contract with Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer Volvo Cars that will introduce a pair of 9,000-ton Giga Press machines to a Volvo factory in Slovakia.

With a customer base that already includes Tesla, Ford and Hyundai, Idra advertises its Giga Presses as machines that can assist the automotive industry’s transition to electric and hybrid vehicles.

The 9,000-ton Giga Presses are about the size of a small home and can generate a clamping force of over 9,000 tons. According to Idra, the equipment enables the production of lightweight and complex vehicle components in a manner that saves energy and reduces waste.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Hyundai Hyper Casting, a Tesla-Like Giga-Casting to Debut in 2026
Replies
0
Views
191
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla giga casting gets its biggest supporter yet from legacy auto [Toyota]
Replies
1
Views
207
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla's [NACS] EV chargers win over Toyota, but next test will be Asia
Replies
0
Views
130
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y Was South Korea’s Best-Selling Imported Car in September
Replies
0
Views
160
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Toyota’s Top Exec Responds To Shareholder’s Question: Can We Beat Tesla?
Replies
9
Views
265
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom