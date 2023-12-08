Volkswagen will move China's smart electric vehicle development work eastward by 9,000 kilometers!

On November 23, Dazhong New Energy Industrial Zone in Shushan District, Hefei City, Anhui Province welcomed its first batch of guests. Judging from the map, this factory area that has not yet had time to be clearly named covers a test track, large-scale and complete R&D and production facilities, and even corresponding parts and battery supporting companies have been established early in the surrounding area. Every outsider who comes here is asked not to take photos. This is Volkswagen (China) Technology Co., Ltd., which was established less than half a year ago and is also known as the "Wolf Castle of the East". Although he took office less than a year ago, looking at the masterpiece he has managed in front of him, Volkswagen Group (China) Chairman and CEO Bei Ruide is full of expectations for Volkswagen Technology. In April 2023, Volkswagen Group announced the establishment of a new company in China to integrate China's R&D system. In May 2023, Volkswagen Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Hefei. In June 2023, Volkswagen China announced that Volkswagen Technology was officially established and plans to put it into operation in January 2024. It takes 2 hours to fly from Beijing and Shenzhen, and only 2 hours to reach Shanghai by high-speed rail.

Hefei's all-round advantages in economic foundation, automotive software and hardware, intelligent supporting facilities and talents made Volkswagen decide to place the "Oriental Wolf Castle" here. The purpose is to integrate Volkswagen's local partners and technologies in China and outside, and coordinate with FAW -Vehicle companies such as Volkswagen, SAIC Volkswagen, Volkswagen Anhui and Audi FAW New Energy have improved China's product development efficiency by 30%, localized development and verification of China's travel consumption needs, and moved the docking work of Chinese products eastward by 9,000 kilometers in the era of fuel vehicles. This will achieve the new goal set by Baird for Volkswagen: let Volkswagen continue to maintain its position as the number one global car company in China and rank among the top three in the new energy and smart car market.