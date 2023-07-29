What's new

Volkswagen to Take [5%/$700M] Stake in Chinese EV Maker Xpeng

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Volkswagen to Take Stake in Chinese EV Maker Xpeng

Volkswagen is taking a roughly 5% stake in Chinese electrical vehicle maker Xpeng as part of a broader collaboration through which the companies will jointly develop two B-class battery EVs for sale in China.

Xpeng will issue Class A ordinary shares in the company that equal about 4.99% of the company's outstanding share capital and sell them at a price of $15 per American depositary share to Volkswagen. The investment will total about $700 million, the companies said.

The battery EVs that the two companies plan to jointly develop will be sold in the Chinese market under the Volkswagen brand, the companies said. The models are expected to start production in 2026.

The companies said they will explore other opportunities for cooperation.
 

