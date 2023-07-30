What's new

Vlogger visits village in China's westernmost county, Akto ethnic Kyrgyz autonomous Prefecture in Pamir Plateau bordering Kyrgyzstan

Vlogger visits a rural village in China's westernmost county, Akto ethnic Kyrgyz autonomous Prefecture in Pamir Plateau bordering Kyrgyzstan
In this summer tourist peak season, almost all local villagers altered their homes into B&B homestay accomodation for the travelers

 
Location_of_Akto_within_Xinjiang_%28China%29.png



Akto means 'white mountain' in the Kyrgyz language, referring to snowy mountains.

Akto is the westernmost border county of China. A point north of the Markansu River (玛尔坎苏河) on the China–Tajikistan border is the westernmost point of China.

The county is located in the southwest of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, east of the Pamir Plateau, and the western edge of the Tarim Basin. It is located between 73°26'5" - 76°43'31" east longitude and 37°41'28" - 39°29'55" north latitude.

It is bordered by Wuqia County and Shufu County to the north, by Shule County and 41st Regiment of the XPCC across Yopurga River (岳普湖河) to the northeast, by Yengisar County (Yingjisha), Yarkant County (Shache) to the east, by Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County (Tashkurgan) to the south.

The west and south-west are connected with the China–Kyrgyzstan border and the China–Tajikistan border; the border line is more than 380 kilometers long.
 

