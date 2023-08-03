Vivek Ramaswamy: I ‘don’t believe’ the 9/11 Commission report

Vivek Ramaswamy cast doubt on the veracity of the government’s explanation of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, saying he didn’t believe the findings of the 9/11 Commission.
In an interview Tuesday night on the conservative Blaze TV, host Alex Stein asked the Republican presidential candidate if he believes 9/11 was an “inside job” or “exactly like the government tells us.”
“I don’t believe the government has told us the truth,” Ramaswamy said. “I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us.
“I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not.”
The 37-year-old Ohio-based biotech entrepreneur did not suggest the United States was complicit in or responsible for the attacks, the underlying argument at the heart of the “9/11 Truther” movement. And after a clip of the encounter was shared online by Blaze TV, Ramaswamy moved swiftly to insist he was referring to the Saudi Arabia government’s explanation of the attack.
“Al-Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it,” Ramaswamy wrote. “We *can* handle the TRUTH.”
Ramaswamy has raised his national profile — and with it, his standing in GOP primary polling — with a torrent of television and other media appearances, often making headlines for proposing controversial ideas. That has included calling for raising the voting age to 25 unless a young adult is in the military, a first-responder or passes the United States’ citizenship exam.
Like Trump, Ramaswamy has also made abolishing the “Deep State” a central pillar of his candidacy, such as suggesting that the anonymous group of powerbrokers “will not let Biden run” against him if Ramaswamy were to become the Republican nominee.
Right before addressing 9/11, Ramaswamy was asked whether he believes America’s 1969 moon landing was real.
“I have no evidence to suggest it was fake,” Ramaswamy said of the moon landing. “So I’m going to assume it was real.”
This man is smart, he knows exactly what to say to gain votes and support for his campaign. Ramaswamy is yet another WEF shill programmed to say things to seemingly relate to the masses. He knows that speaking against Blacks & Hispanics is a surefire way to consolidate and gain 80% of White American votes.
Ramaswamy: I ‘don’t believe’ the 9/11 Commission report
The GOP candidate went on to insist he was expressing doubts about the Saudi government’s explanation for the attacks.
This man is smart, he knows exactly what to say to gain votes and support for his campaign. Ramaswamy is yet another WEF shill programmed to say things to seemingly relate to the masses. He knows that speaking against Blacks & Hispanics is a surefire way to consolidate and gain 80% of White American votes.