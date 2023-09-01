Vivek Ramaswamy embarrassing interview

Just look at this idiot
1) Says that he will deter Chinese invastion of Taiwan - until US has achieved semiconductor independence - and throw them under the bus later. Like why should Taiwan even bother resisting then smarty pants, might as well merge peacefully with a deal with China now than be taken by force 5 years later
2) Wants to hand over parts of Ukraine to Russia in exchange for a deal with Putin - which is kind of ok, but makes him look like Putin's bitch
3) Has a smile that makes you want to punch him
If you are American- Indian or not, don't vote for this naive embarrassing idiot, the guy seems clueless, bigger joker than Trump.
