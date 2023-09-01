What's new

Vivek Ramaswamy embarrassing interview

Just look at this idiot

1) Says that he will deter Chinese invastion of Taiwan - until US has achieved semiconductor independence :lol: - and throw them under the bus later:rofl:. Like why should Taiwan even bother resisting then smarty pants, might as well merge peacefully with a deal with China now than be taken by force 5 years later
2) Wants to hand over parts of Ukraine to Russia in exchange for a deal with Putin - which is kind of ok, but makes him look like Putin's bitch
3) Has a smile that makes you want to punch him

If you are American- Indian or not, don't vote for this naive embarrassing idiot, the guy seems clueless, bigger joker than Trump.


 
Fortunately there are enough racists in the US that would not want a brown president to make sure this guy doesn’t get in…..i think he has a better chance at being Trump’s VP. Thats his ticket into White House.
 
FourMikeEcho said:
Fortunately there are enough racists in the US that would not want a brown president to make sure this guy doesn’t get in…..i think he has a better chance at being Trump’s VP. Thats his ticket into White House.
Are you sure? He will be their biggest bitch, he seems more eager than Trump to associate with them. He is the textbook definition of the word - Coconut. Even having him as a VP would be disastrous. I doubt Trump would listen to this fool and he would just be his "token brown friend' to get Indian votes, but its still embarrassing for the US to have this guy as VP. Even more embarrassing for American Indians to have this fool as part of their community.

 
Wouldn't get to worked up about this guy, he will never get the nomination.

Essentially he is campaigning for VP or cabinet position
 
His domestic policy agenda is the real out there fringe stuff.

This charlatan believes there is no racism and the white supremacist that shot up black people in NC was suffering from mental illness instead.
 

