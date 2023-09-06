What's new

Virgin Galactic to launch next space tourist flight on Sept. 8

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,978
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is launching a new space age, where all are invited along for the ride.
www.virgingalactic.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. August 28, 2023 – Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced the ‘Galactic 03’ flight window will open September 8, 2023, continuing a monthly cadence of spaceflights. This would be the Company’s fourth spaceflight in four months.

The three ‘Galactic 03’ crew members are the first of Virgin Galactic’s group of ‘Founder’ astronauts – the first customers whose forward-thinking vision and early ticket purchases helped make the dream of regular commercial spaceflights a reality.

The ‘Galactic 03’ crew bought their tickets as early as 2005 and, since then, have been an active part of the Company’s vibrant Future Astronaut community. This community – comprised of approximately 800 individuals representing over 60 different countries – enjoys access to distinctive experiences designed to inspire and to enrich their spaceflight experience.

The pilots for ‘Galactic 03’ are VSS Unity Commander, Nicola Pecile, and Pilot Michael Masucci; the Astronaut Instructor is Colin Bennett. The VMS Eve Commander is Jameel Janjua accompanied by Pilot Kelly Latimer.

In the past twelve weeks, Virgin Galactic has introduced eleven new astronauts to the world. Following the ‘Galactic 03’ spaceflight, the customers on board would become Virgin Galactic astronauts 014, 015 and 016.


galactic.png
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Virgin Galactic launches 1st mother-daughter team and 1st Olympian to space on 2nd commercial flight (video)
Replies
0
Views
207
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial rocket plane flight to space
Replies
2
Views
131
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Virgin Galactic completes lengthy upgrade process ahead of resuming spaceflights
Replies
0
Views
220
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
SpaceX announces partnership with Vast, to launch the worlds first commercial space station in 2025
Replies
3
Views
407
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity completes first spaceflight
Replies
5
Views
413
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom