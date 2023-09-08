Hamartia Antidote
Virgin Galactic Completes Fourth Successful Spaceflight in Four Months
Mission Flew Group of ‘Founder’ Astronauts, Among Virgin Galactic’s First Customers ‘Galactic 04,’ the Company’s Next Commercial Spaceflight Planned for Early October Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its second...
investors.virgingalactic.com
Onboard ’Galactic 03’:
- Astronaut 014 Ken Baxter from the United States of America
- Astronaut 015 Timothy Nash from South Africa, and British Citizen
- Astronaut 016 Adrian Reynard from the United Kingdom
