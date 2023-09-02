What's new

VIP protocol, bulletproof cars for BCCI officials during Pakistan visit

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,117
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has given the go-ahead for using bullet-proof vehicles for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla for their visit to Lahore during the Asia Cup 2023, The News reported Saturday.

The BCCI president and vice president are due to arrive on September 4 in Lahore, where they will also attend a dinner at the Governor's House.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf has invited Binny and Shukla to watch the Asia Cup matches.

Sources said the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) requested the Punjab Home Department to take back two double cabin vehicles provided earlier and send them bullet-proof Mercedes and Land Cruisers.

The Home Department, while approving the PCB's request has issued instructions to the S&GAD.

Binny on August 27 confirmed his and Shukla's tour to Pakistan.

"Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4," said Binny.

At the time he had also said he had "no hesitation" in visiting Pakistan.

"I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable," he said, adding that he hoped his visit to Pakistan would benefit India-Pakistan cricket ties.

He further added that matches between India and Pakistan are bigger and more watched than the Ashes.

"Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket," he said.

Binny's remarks come against a backdrop of a row between the two boards, a conflict that has been going on for several months due to a direct fallout of the political tensions between the two countries.

It is pertinent to note that Binny's trip to Pakistan for the Asia Cup will be his first in 18 years. The BCCI president last visited the country in 2005 for the Asian Cricket Council camp.


www.geo.tv

Asia Cup 2023: VIP protocol, bulletproof cars for BCCI officials during Pakistan visit

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has invited Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla to watch Asia Cup matches
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Uus bharway Roger Binny kay leya aik Rafale bhee bhaij dou.
 
The world has seen what happened to Sri Lankan players, attackers can come out of every nook and corner of Pakistan. Better be safe than sorry.
 

Similar threads

Kuru
Asia Cup: BCCI willing to accept hybrid model on one condition
Replies
11
Views
535
Kuru
Kuru
Thevilone
“India behaves arrogantly”- Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
alphapak
alphapak
AsianLion
ICC & BCCI biggest Money & Viewership Loss with PCB third in loss | After Pakistan refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup & Asia Cup 2023
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
airmarshal
airmarshal
INDIAPOSITIVE
PCB ready to sacrifice Asia Cup as BCCI prepares for five-nation tournament
Replies
1
Views
313
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
AsianLion
Why the Asia Cup is better than the World Cup
Replies
1
Views
47
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom