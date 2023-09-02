Asia Cup 2023: VIP protocol, bulletproof cars for BCCI officials during Pakistan visit PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has invited Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla to watch Asia Cup matches

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has given the go-ahead for using bullet-proof vehicles for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla for their visit to Lahore during the Asia Cup 2023,reported Saturday.The BCCI president and vice president are due to arrive on September 4 in Lahore, where they will also attend a dinner at the Governor's House.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf has invited Binny and Shukla to watch the Asia Cup matches.Sources said the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) requested the Punjab Home Department to take back two double cabin vehicles provided earlier and send them bullet-proof Mercedes and Land Cruisers.The Home Department, while approving the PCB's request has issued instructions to the S&GAD.Binny on August 27 confirmed his and Shukla's tour to Pakistan."Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4," said Binny.At the time he had also said he had "no hesitation" in visiting Pakistan."I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable," he said, adding that he hoped his visit to Pakistan would benefit India-Pakistan cricket ties.He further added that matches between India and Pakistan are bigger and more watched than the Ashes."Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket," he said.Binny's remarks come against a backdrop of a row between the two boards, a conflict that has been going on for several months due to a direct fallout of the political tensions between the two countries.It is pertinent to note that Binny's trip to Pakistan for the Asia Cup will be his first in 18 years. The BCCI president last visited the country in 2005 for the Asian Cricket Council camp.