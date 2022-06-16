Violent Protests Erupt Against Agnipath(new Indian Army recruitment scheme, 30k salary for 4 years), BJP's Varun Gandhi Says 'More Disaffection Likely

Jango said:



Only a few make it as career officers or soldiers, majority gets out early.



But the post-retirement benefits such as insurance and education expenses etc are a big motivation to go down this route for alot of people. I myself know a few.



I don't think the Indian Army will be providing those sort of opportunities.



Would be happy to have an Indian perspective on this.



I am afraid that this Indian has a rather pessimistic perspective on it.On the face of it, as far as the mechanics of the plan are concerned, it is not unreasonable. The percentage of the Indian defence budget spent on pensions and pay has steadily increased over the years, first, due to the vastly increased numbers of retired personnel (in 1947, the Indian army was only around 250,000 strong; in later years, my uncle was enfuriated by my father pointing out that he commanded more men than did the Chief of Naval Staff). That number increased until today, the standing army is over a million strong.Obviously this increase has been matched by the increased numbers of pensioners as the serving men and officers retired after completing their colour service. Add to that the increased longevity, that meant that precisely as increased numbers of pensioners had to be paid (and their health looked after), their dependence on the exchequer was disproportionately higher. Finally, under considerable pressure, the government pretended to give in to the One Rank One Pension policy, where a colonel who retired in the 80s and a colonel who retired in the 00s would draw the same pay; earlier, the colonel from the 80s got a fraction of his service pay as pension and that stayed constant, whereas his counterpart from twenty years later was paid a higher sum, as serving pay had gone up several times in the interim.The answer the babus came up with was the Tour of Duty. So a soldier (or a seaman, or an aviator) would be recruited for a four year span of duty, and terminated after that. Some, of exceptionally high standards, would be offered a renewed contract. Those who left after their Tour of Duty would get a lump sum and no pension. The lump sum to be used for whatever purpose the released person might want to use it for.This sounds reasonable, so what were the major sources of resistance or of disaffection with this proposal?