VinFast: Vietnam EV maker valued at more than Ford or GM

CIA Mole
- May 1, 2019
- 2,627
- -2
An EV Start-Up Goes Public. It's Worth More Than Ford.
The Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast is beginning life as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
www.barrons.com
Vietnam EV maker valued at more than Ford or GM - BBC News
The share sale on the Nasdaq values VinFast at $85bn compared to Ford's $48bn and GM's $46bn.
www.bbc.com
That gave VinFast a stock market valuation of $85bn (£67bn), much higher than Ford's $48bn and GM's $46bn.
almost as much as BYD, more than Lucid, Rivian, NIO, Xpeng added together
Lol