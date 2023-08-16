What's new

VinFast: Vietnam EV maker valued at more than Ford or GM

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2019
Messages
2,627
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
www.barrons.com

An EV Start-Up Goes Public. It's Worth More Than Ford.

The Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast is beginning life as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
www.barrons.com

www.bbc.com

Vietnam EV maker valued at more than Ford or GM - BBC News

The share sale on the Nasdaq values VinFast at $85bn compared to Ford's $48bn and GM's $46bn.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

That gave VinFast a stock market valuation of $85bn (£67bn), much higher than Ford's $48bn and GM's $46bn.

almost as much as BYD, more than Lucid, Rivian, NIO, Xpeng added together

Lol
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam’s VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory
Replies
3
Views
318
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
‘The advantages are obvious’: how China’s BYD became the world’s No 1 EV maker
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s Car Buyers Have Fallen Out of Love With Foreign Brands, Domestic companies are now selling more vehicles than their multinational rivals
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Tom99
Tom99

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom