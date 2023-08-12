What's new

Vinfast to list on Nasdaq next week as 'VFS'

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,106
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Vinfast to list in on Nasdaq next week as 'VFS'



Special Acquisitions Company, Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) voted Thursday to merge with electric automaker, VinFast, allowing the Vietnamese company to list on the Nasdaq platform in the US.

In a joint statement with Black Spade, the automaker revealed that it would list on the Nasdaq and begin trading under the ticker symbol VFS "on or around August 15".

Vingroup's shares on the Vietnam stock market experienced a nearly 7% increase on Friday, reaching 72,600 dong ($3.06) per share, marking a one-year peak. Meanwhile, the New York-listed shares of Black Spade surged by an impressive 73% to $18.50 on Thursday.

While the SPAC merger itself will not generate additional capital for VinFast, the company's founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, has been a strong advocate for a U.S. listing. This move aligns with VinFast's strategic goals, as the automaker aims to enhance its presence in the U.S. market and is concurrently in the process of constructing a manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

VinFast had filed for an initial public offering last December. However, a shift in strategy occurred in May when the company revealed its intentions to go public by merging with Black Spade.


m.investing.com

Vinfast to list on Nasdaq next week as 'VFS' By Investing.com

Vinfast to list on Nasdaq next week as 'VFS'
m.investing.com m.investing.com
 
Vinfast, the way it’s going, is bound to fail in US. Cars are incomplete with serious buggy software.
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast inks $23 billion SPAC deal
Replies
6
Views
420
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week
Replies
5
Views
169
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries
Replies
3
Views
333
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
288
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets permit to start construction on U.S. factory
Replies
0
Views
204
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom