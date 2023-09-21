VinFast to deliver EVs to Europe this year as EU probes China rivals

Viet
By Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnamese electric vehicles maker VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) plans to ship its first EVs to Europe this year after receiving regulatory approval, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday, as the European Union considers imposing tariffs on its Chinese rivals.
Under the plan, about 3,000 of its VF8 crossovers would be delivered to France, Germany and the Netherlands in the fourth quarter of this year from VinFast's factory in northern Vietnam, a person familiar with the plan told Reuters. The source declined to be named because these details were not yet public.
