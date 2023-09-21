What's new

VinFast to deliver EVs to Europe this year as EU probes China rivals

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,510
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Exclusive-Vietnam's VinFast to deliver EVs to Europe this year as EU probes China rivals

By Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnamese electric vehicles maker VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) plans to ship its first EVs to Europe this year after receiving regulatory approval, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday, as the European Union considers imposing tariffs on its Chinese rivals.

Under the plan, about 3,000 of its VF8 crossovers would be delivered to France, Germany and the Netherlands in the fourth quarter of this year from VinFast's factory in northern Vietnam, a person familiar with the plan told Reuters. The source declined to be named because these details were not yet public.

www.channelnewsasia.com

VinFast to deliver EVs to Europe this year as EU probes China rivals

HANOI: Vietnamese electric vehicles maker VinFast plans to ship its first EVs to Europe this year after receiving regulatory approval, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday (Sep 21), as the European Union considers imposing tariffs on its Chinese rivals. Under the plan, about 3,000 of its...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
EV maker VinFast plans Asia expansion, to launch Indonesia plant in 2026
Replies
2
Views
130
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven
Replies
0
Views
229
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week
Replies
5
Views
224
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
Indonesia asks China's Geely to help build homegrown EV by 2026
Replies
0
Views
86
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries
Replies
3
Views
375
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom