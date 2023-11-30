Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 30,003
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) ripped a notable gain in early trading on Thursday after the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker said it would showcase its latest VF 9 model at the annual United Nations summit on climate change.
In addition to displaying the electric vehicle model, VinFast (VFS) representatives will speak at COP28. The summit is expected to include heads of state and world leaders, to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action among parties, delegates and thousands of non-government organizations, companies, youth groups, and other stakeholders. The Vietnamese delegation will be led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and include representatives of government agencies, organizations and leading Vietnamese corporates.
Madame Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and Global CEO of VinFast, will join global leaders in a panel discussion "Strengthening Sustainable Supply Chain Resilience." The platform is seen as an opportunity for VinFast (VFS) to discuss green mobility solutions and sustainable development strategies to support a more sustainable future for generations to come.
On display at COP28, the VF 9 is described as a full-size, all-electric luxury SUV with up to 402 horsepower, and a competitive EPA range of 330 miles, and overall dimensions (LxWxH) of 5,118 x 2,254 x 1,696 (mm). Its wheelbase of up to 3,150 mm and refined structure is noted to allow ample interior space, optimal for full-sized 7-seater or 6-seater configurations.
Shares of VinFast (VFS) jumped 13.35% in premarket trading on Thursday.
VinFast rallies ahead of COP28 appearance to showcase its new VF 9 model
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, VinFast, surges in early trading as it plans to showcase its latest VF 9 model at the United Nations climate change summit. Read more.
seekingalpha.com