What's new

VinFast rallies ahead of COP28 appearance to showcase its new VF 9 model

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
30,003
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1701349753632.png

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) ripped a notable gain in early trading on Thursday after the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker said it would showcase its latest VF 9 model at the annual United Nations summit on climate change.

In addition to displaying the electric vehicle model, VinFast (VFS) representatives will speak at COP28. The summit is expected to include heads of state and world leaders, to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action among parties, delegates and thousands of non-government organizations, companies, youth groups, and other stakeholders. The Vietnamese delegation will be led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and include representatives of government agencies, organizations and leading Vietnamese corporates.

Madame Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and Global CEO of VinFast, will join global leaders in a panel discussion "Strengthening Sustainable Supply Chain Resilience." The platform is seen as an opportunity for VinFast (VFS) to discuss green mobility solutions and sustainable development strategies to support a more sustainable future for generations to come.

On display at COP28, the VF 9 is described as a full-size, all-electric luxury SUV with up to 402 horsepower, and a competitive EPA range of 330 miles, and overall dimensions (LxWxH) of 5,118 x 2,254 x 1,696 (mm). Its wheelbase of up to 3,150 mm and refined structure is noted to allow ample interior space, optimal for full-sized 7-seater or 6-seater configurations.

Shares of VinFast (VFS) jumped 13.35% in premarket trading on Thursday.


seekingalpha.com

VinFast rallies ahead of COP28 appearance to showcase its new VF 9 model

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, VinFast, surges in early trading as it plans to showcase its latest VF 9 model at the United Nations climate change summit. Read more.
seekingalpha.com seekingalpha.com
 
VINFast failed in US as no one buying it even at cheap price , their quality is horrible as seen in reviews.. People regreting buying this trash of a car.. after their failed bid in the EV SPAC scam they are exposed as another scammer
 

Similar threads

Viet
VinFast (VFS) launches VF 7 SUV priced around $35,000 – When will we see it in the US?
Replies
1
Views
123
buntalanlucu
B
Viet
Vietnam’s richest person bets over $10 billion to break into the global EV market
Replies
6
Views
342
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
Viet
VinFast and BIDV launch special gratitude program for Vietnamese teachers
Replies
0
Views
147
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast delivers first VF 9 vehicles to customers in Vietnam; 2nd shipment of VF 8 to N America leaves in April
Replies
0
Views
358
Viet
Viet
Viet
The VinFast VF 8 Is Cheaper To Lease Than A Tesla Model Y
Replies
3
Views
577
Valiant
Valiant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom