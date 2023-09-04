VinFast CEO unfazed by stock volatility, sees potential in ASEAN

Viet
VinFast CEO Thuy Le speaks at the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit in Jakarta on Sept. 4. She said the electric vehicle maker has achieved what many thought impossible. (Screenshot from ASEAN-BAC Indonesia 2023's YouTube page)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writerSeptember 4, 2023 17:55 JST
JAKARTA -- VinFast CEO Thuy Le on Monday shrugged off volatile movements in the Vietnamese EV maker's stock price following its Nasdaq debut, saying she believed in the company's potential, especially considering Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding electric vehicle ecosystem.
"You probably saw after [the] listing how our share price went, and I think that a lot of people were surprised," Thuy said during a panel discussion on the second day of the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit in Jakarta. The event is taking place ahead of a gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries later this week.
