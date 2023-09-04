What's new

VinFast CEO unfazed by stock volatility, sees potential in ASEAN

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,358
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F7%252F2%252F0%252F2%252F46472027-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1693821104Screenshot%25202023-09-04%2520at%252016.26.52.png

VinFast CEO Thuy Le speaks at the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit in Jakarta on Sept. 4. She said the electric vehicle maker has achieved what many thought impossible. (Screenshot from ASEAN-BAC Indonesia 2023's YouTube page)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writerSeptember 4, 2023 17:55 JST


JAKARTA -- VinFast CEO Thuy Le on Monday shrugged off volatile movements in the Vietnamese EV maker's stock price following its Nasdaq debut, saying she believed in the company's potential, especially considering Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding electric vehicle ecosystem.

"You probably saw after [the] listing how our share price went, and I think that a lot of people were surprised," Thuy said during a panel discussion on the second day of the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit in Jakarta. The event is taking place ahead of a gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries later this week.

asia.nikkei.com

VinFast CEO unfazed by stock volatility, sees potential in ASEAN

Thuy Le touts Southeast Asia's EV strengths to regional business leaders
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam’s EV ownership will see ‘strong growth’ in 2023, says new report
Replies
0
Views
124
Viet
Viet
Viet
US should extend EV tax benefits to Vietnam, says business lobby
Replies
0
Views
114
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven
Replies
0
Views
215
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
319
Viet
Viet
Viet
Biden unlikely to attend Asean summits in September on trip to Asia–sources
Replies
7
Views
213
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom