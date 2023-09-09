VILE VEGETARIAN: IIT DIRECTOR claims that KILLING ANIMALS caused landslides in Himachal Pradesh which killed 250 people

Watch: IIT Mandi director tells students 'cloudburst an effect of animal cruelty'​

IIT Mandi director Laxmidhar Behera claimed that cloudbursts and landslides were a consequence of killing animals for meat consumption, as seen in a viral video.A video of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi director, Laxmidhar Behera, claiming that killing animals for meat consumption led to landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media."Butchering innocent animals has a symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment," he said while addressing students in an auditorium.Behera added that people couldn't see how killing animals for their meat affects the environment currently but they would see it soon.However, he then said, "It already has an impact. Landslides, cloudbursts that you see again and again, these are all effects of (animal) cruelty."The undated video, uploaded on YouTube, became viral after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an internet user.Before linking cloudbursts to animal cruelty and meat consumption, the IIT Mandi director asked students what they had to do to "become good human beings"."To become good human beings, what do you have to do? No to meat-eating! Yes or no?" he asked students during his speech.He went on to ask the students to chant - "no meat-eating" before proceeding with his address.The hill state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed severe devastation due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides during monsoon from July to August.About 250 people have died in rain-related incidents in the hill state since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.The Public Works Department alone has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,913 crore.