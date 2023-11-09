What's new

Vietnam's frigate to attend Peace and Friendship joint exercise in China

Vietnam's frigate to attend Peace and Friendship joint exercise in China

Vietnam's frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 8 left Cam Ranh military port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to attend the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province and pay a friendship visit to Hong Kong.

VNA Wednesday, November 08, 2023 18:24

Vietnam's frigate 016-Quang Trung will attend the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China's Guangdong province.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 8 left Cam Ranh military port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to attend the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province and pay a friendship visit to Hong Kong.

According to the Navy Region 4 High Command, the trip aims to implement the directions of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on international integration and defence diplomacy.

It is expected to contribute to strengthening cooperative relations between the Vietnam People's Army and the Vietnam People’s Navy, and their Chinese counterparts for peace, stability, cooperation, and development of the region and the world.

Colonel Nguyen Van Ngan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 4 who is head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that during the joint exercise, the delegation will participate in events, including ship control simulation training, defence maneuvers, helicopter deck equipment and anti-piracy drills, as well as search and rescue operations at sea.

In addition, during this trip, officers and sailors of frigate 016 - Quang Trung will organise a long-distance seafaring training mission to improve their command, combat readiness, and weapon mastery, as well as accumulate experience in organising international events.

It is expected that the ship will return to the Cam Ranh Military Port on November 30.
 

