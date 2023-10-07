Vietnam’s Cộng Cà Phê set for Canada debut with Toronto outlet

Viet
The interior of a Cộng Cà Phê store in Vietnam | Photo credit: Cộng Cà Phê
Vietnamese coffee chain Cộng Cà Phê is set to enter Canada with an outlet in Toronto.
In a press release, Cộng Cà Phê said the new store, to open this month, will provide an ‘immersive’ coffee experience and ‘shine a light on the Vietnamese coffee scene’.
Its menu includes several beverages which offer ‘an inventive take on Vietnamese classics’, such as Cộng Cà Phê’s signature Coconut Coffee Smoothie, Ca Phe Sua Da, a traditional Vietnamese coffee made with creamy condensed milk, and the Saigon Salted Kumquat, described as a tropically sweet regional specialty from Hanoi.
Founded in 2007, Cộng Cà Phê currently operates 63 stores across Vietnam, 45 of which are in the country’s largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
In March 2018, founder Linh Dung established Cong International Company, based in Singapore, to facilitate the coffee chain’s international expansion.
The brand opened its first store outside of Vietnam in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2018 before entering its third market globally with an outlet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in November 2019. Cộng Cà Phê currently has nine stores in South Korea and three in Malaysia.
