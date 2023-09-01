What's new

Vietnam’s booming crypto market

Viet

Viet

Vietnam is currently ranked first in the world in crypto adoption, with up to 19% of its population between the ages of 18 and 64 using digital assets.

That’s according to an Aug. 30 report authored by Vietnamese venture capital firms Kyros Ventures and Coin 68, together with Animoca Brands. Currently, the Southeast Asian country is the home to around 200 blockchain projects and is expected to generate $109.4 million in revenue from crypto exchanges this year. The country’s crypto users are forecast to grow to 12.37 million by 2027.

Among the highlights, 76% of Vietnamese crypto users say that they invest in digital assets based on advice from friends, a number 2.5 times higher than individuals surveyed in the U.S. Nearly 70% of respondents said the crypto bear market would last less than one year or has already ended. Almost half of respondents say that centralized exchanges offer just as much utility as decentralized ones, but 90% of crypto owners use decentralized exchanges.


Screenshot-2023-08-31-225323.png
Vietnamese investor perspectives on the ongoing crypto winter (Kyros Ventures)

cointelegraph.com

Thailand’s national airdrop, Delio users screwed, Vietnam top crypto country: Asia Express

Thailand to give every citizen 10,000 baht in crypto, Delio users unlikely to recover all funds, Vietnam is world’s No.1 country for crypto.
cointelegraph.com
 

