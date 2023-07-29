What's new

Vietnamese tourists emerge as big spenders in Korea

South Jeolla Province officials welcome arriving foreign tourists at Muan International Airport in this March file photo. Korea Times file
By Lee Kyung-min

A growing number of Vietnamese people are coming to Korea on vacation, making large purchases at retail chains and department stores in Seoul and other regions that have yet to snap out of years of financial slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report revealed on Friday.

Behind the recent spike in spending by Vietnamese travelers here is the resumption of flight routes. Korea's international airports in Gimhae, Busan and South Jeolla Province's Muan operate direct flights to Vietnam.

Data from BC Card, a credit card firm, showed the number of card transactions made by Vietnamese tourists in the first six months of this year spiked 468 percent from the year before. For context, the year-on-year increase was 358 percent for foreign tourists excluding Vietnamese.

The data analyzed 1.2 million foreign tourists' card transaction history in the January-June period over the past three years.

Vietnamese tourists made up 51 percent of their transactions outside Seoul, the data showed.

Cities and municipalities that registered over three-fold increases in Vietnamese travelers' spending in the first six months of this year included Seoul, Jejeu Island, Gyeonggi Province, Busan and South Jeolla Province.

In Seoul, Vietnamese tourists visited large shopping malls in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, followed by Gangnam district of Seoul, Yongdam 2-dong on Jeju Island where Jeju Airport's duty-free shopping area is located.

Many went to Mangwon Market in Seoul, Yeosu in South Jeolla Province as well as Gimpo, western Seoul and Haeundae district of Busan where Shinsegae Centum City is based.

Busan was a popular destination for Vietnamese tourists over the past few months, in part because of the city's promotional efforts to host the World Expo in 2030.

A visa waiver program that allows travelers to stay in the country for 15 days without a visa was implemented by South Jeolla Province in March and has led to an increase in the number of Vietnamese tourists, the report said.

However, the Vietnamese tourists failed to offset Korea's extended current account deficit in travel accounts.

Bank of Korea data on May's international account balance showed the country registered an $820 million (1.04 trillion won) travel account deficit, meaning the growth of Korean travelers' total overseas spending outpaced the rise in spending by inbound travelers.

Meanwhile, the number of inbound foreign tourists in June reached 961,000, up 321 percent from a year earlier. It was the highest figure since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.

By country, Japanese tourists topped the list. In June, over 197,000 Japanese tourists visited Korea, up 3,256 percent from the year before.

A growing number of Vietnamese people are coming to Korea on vacation, making large purchases at retail chains and department stores in Seoul and other regions that have yet to snap out of years of financial slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report revealed on Friday.
