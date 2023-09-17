Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Looks to Hire in India Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Looks to Hire in India - EnergyPortal.eu

VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is expanding its presence by hiring in India. The company, which has experienced a decline in market value since its recent Wall Street debut, plans to establish itself in multiple countries, including India. According to a LinkedIn ad, VinFast is currently seeking recruits for various roles, such as sales, legal, and back-office positions.VinFast, founded by Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam’s wealthiest individual and the parent company Vingroup, holds a valuation of approximately $39 billion. The electric vehicle manufacturer intends to set up its office in Gurugram, a satellite city near New Delhi.The company’s recruitment efforts include searching for dealer managers, sales training managers, and service quality control personnel. Additionally, VinFast is looking to hire individuals for roles in legal, finance, and human resources. The job ad emphasizes that suitable candidates should have at least three years of experience and possess daring personal traits such as a willingness to think, act, and confront challenges.VinFast’s potential entry into India’s automotive market would place it in competition with domestic heavyweight Tata Motors, as well as potentially Tesla, which is also exploring opportunities in India. Although electric vehicle sales in India currently account for only around 2% of total car sales, the government aims to raise this figure to 30% by 2030. To incentivize EV manufacturers to invest in local manufacturing, the government is reportedly working on a scheme to offer lower import taxes.Alongside its expansion in India, VinFast also has plans to invest $1.2 billion in Indonesia for car sales and manufacturing. VinFast’s recruitment efforts in India reflect its commitment to broadening its global reach and establishing a strong presence in the EV market.