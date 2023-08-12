What's new

Vietnamese craft beers make splash in Japan, Singapore

https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F0%252F7%252F4%252F6%252F46326470-8-eng-GB%252FCropped-1691083975N%2520Pasteur%2520Street%2520Brewing.jpg

Pasteur Street Brewing, known for using local fruits and spices along with its colorful cans, is credited with igniting Vietnam's craft beer craze. (Photo by Sadayasu Senju)

(Nikkei Asia) — Fruity, spicy Vietnamese craft beers are making fans in other countries including Japan, bringing different tastes from a nation known for lagers.

Colorful cans from Vietnam’s Pasteur Street Brewing stand out among the extensive offerings at Tasting Bar Shibataya in Tokyo.

“These are crisp and perfect for the hot and humid weather in Japan right now,” said Daigo Honbu, a manager at the bar’s operating company.

Vietnamese craft beers make splash in Japan, Singapore

Breweries like Pasteur Street take fresh approach with local fruits and spices
