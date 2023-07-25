What's new

Vietnamese cars debut in Tel Aviv ahead of planned Israeli imports

Right to left - Niv Oron, Shaun Beitner, Ly Duc Trung, Poli Mordechai, Tran Luu Quang, Thuy Bui Kim, Barak Cohen, and Ola Bernhardtz. (photo credit: GADI SIERRA)

Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast debuted its vehicles in Israel for the first time on Monday at a special event at Tel Aviv's King David Tower.

The ceremony, ahead of an anticipated Free Trade Agreement that will be signed between Israel and Vietnam, saw the participation of several senior Vietnamese government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

Vietnamese cars debut in Tel Aviv ahead of planned Israeli imports

The ceremony was part of a number of celebrations marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Vietnam.
