What's new

Vietnam Wins Credit-Rating Upgrade From Fitch on ‘Robust’ FDI

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
30,067
0
20,560
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1702048139405.png

Vietnam earned a sovereign credit rating upgrade from Fitch Ratings on favorable medium-term growth outlook, putting the nation closer to investment grade.

The rating on the country’s long-term, foreign currency-denominated debt was raised to BB+ from BB, with a stable outlook, according to a statement from Fitch on Friday.


www.bloomberg.com

Vietnam Wins Credit-Rating Upgrade From Fitch on ‘Robust’ FDI

Vietnam earned a sovereign credit rating upgrade from Fitch Ratings on favorable medium-term growth outlook, putting the nation closer to investment grade.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
No changes to China credit rating, economic outlook: S&P Global Ratings, The firm currently has an A+ rating for China sovereign
2 3
Replies
30
Views
447
Viet
Viet
Hamartia Antidote
China property: Moody’s downgrades Longfor’s credit rating to below investment grade
Replies
5
Views
313
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline
2
Replies
20
Views
866
saif
S
N
Fitch cuts China’s 2023 GDP forecast by 80 bps to 4.8٪
Replies
5
Views
427
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
StraightEdge
Moody's cuts US outlook to ‘negative’, Washington is furious
Replies
2
Views
277
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom