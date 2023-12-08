Vietnam earned a sovereign credit rating upgrade from Fitch Ratings on favorable medium-term growth outlook, putting the nation closer to investment grade.
The rating on the country’s long-term, foreign currency-denominated debt was raised to BB+ from BB, with a stable outlook, according to a statement from Fitch on Friday.
Vietnam Wins Credit-Rating Upgrade From Fitch on ‘Robust’ FDI
